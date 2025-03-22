Submitted News

Mrs. Virginia Tolle of West Union will celebrate her 99th birthday on March 31, 2025.She has faced multiple health concerns, surgeries, and hospitalizations during the last several decades and maintains a positive, upbeat outlook as she anticipates her 99th birthday and is looking forward to future family gatherings and reading concerning her beloved community events.

“My father was her husband’s (June Robert Tolle) platoon staff sergeant during World War II.He and Mr. Tolle served in General George Patton’s Third Army in Europe through October 1945with Company H in the 134th Medical Regiment (attached to the 68th Medical Regiment),20th Corps, 664th Medical Clearing Company. The Tolles attended 664th Medical Clearing Company “national” army platoon reunions from 1976–1995. This marvelous couple was an encouragementand support to my father until his death in 1999, and to my family during the years since.

“Following his military service during WWII, Mr. Tolle worked for the Ohio Department ofTransportation in Adams County for 35 years and was also a farmer in Blue Creek. The Tolle’scelebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 11, 1995. Mr. Tolle passed away January 5, 2011.

Virginia Tolle is the oldest member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Before illness, she faithfullyattended the Adams County Fair each summer and looked forward to visiting the Quilt and Floral Showdisplays. She has raised tomato plants, shared plants and harvest with others and enthusiasticallytended her beautiful spring and summer flowers, especially purple Allium bulbs-blooms which linethe entire side of her home. She was famous for her homemade noodles and community friendsand family had always anticipated this recipe which she received from her husband’s mother.

Mrs. Tolle’s son and daughter-in-law, Naman and Eddyth, live near Mrs. Tolle and shower her dailywith their attentive caregiving and love. Mrs. Tolle takes great delight in visits from hertwo great-grandsons, Robbie and Sidney, who live in Kentucky.Mrs. Tolle’s endurance, stamina, and grace continue to encourage family and friends as she“begins her 100th year of life” following her March 31 birthday.”

Cards can be sent to:

Virginia Tolle

160 Randy Street

West Union, Ohio 45693

(Submitted by Terri Rockwell Austin- Corning, New York)