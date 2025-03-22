Thomas L. “Tom” Josche, 77, of Dublin, Ohio and formerly of Aberdeen, Ohio and West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 16, 2025. He was the widower of Shirley Hiles Josche, who passed in 2016. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 8, 1947 the son of the late Ernst Oscar Josche and Margaret Becker Josche. He graduated from John H. Patterson Cooperative High School in 1965 and later from Tri-State University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Tom was retired from Dayton Power and Light where he had served as an operations manager. He was a member of the Ebenezer Meeting House Church.

Tom is survived by his brother, Ernie Josche (Jeanne); two sisters, Marjorie Scharff and Sandy Otto (Bill); two daughters, Angela Josche and Rebecca Josche Kimble (Gary Morris); his two stepchildren, Tim Hiles (Teresa) and Kristi Thomas Dunn (Mike); seven step-grandchildren, Stuart Hiles (Whitley), Chase Hiles, Pastor Brandon Thomas (Tiffany), Kristopher Thomas (Sara), Bethany Anderson (Drew), Allie Morris and Caleb Morris; six nieces and nephews, and 11 step great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Tom Josche was held at the Ebenezer Meeting House in Aberdeen, Ohio from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Funeral services immediately followed the visitation at the church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ken Harmon officiating. Burial followed in the Ebenezer Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Knox and Brothers Funeral Home, Maysville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.