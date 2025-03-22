News Release

Southern State Community College is excited to announce the launch of a five-week Fiber Optic course, designed for individuals of all skill levels, that will equip students with the essential skills needed to pursue a career in the rapidly growing field of fiber optics.

The course will begin on Tuesday, March 25, and will be offered at the College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro. The complete schedule includes the following:

· Duration: Five weeks

· Days: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

· Time: 6– 8 p.m.

· Total Sessions: 15 classes (30 hours in-person, 10 hours online)

· Start Date: Tuesday, March 25

· End Date: Thursday, April 24

Students enrolled will be introduced to basic fiber optic industry standards. Students will learn how to identify fiber types, recognize various connectors used in fiber installation; and install, terminate, splice, and properly test installed fiber cable to existing standards. This program explores the history and future of fiber optics and fiber optics capabilities, and basic testing and troubleshooting.

Fiber Optic Training combines theory and 85% hands-on activities to prepare the student to take the CFOT (Certified Fiber Optic Technician) test, which is sanctioned by the FOA (Fiber Optics Association) and will be given and graded on the final class day.

“Fiber optics is an integral part of modern communications and technology infrastructure,” said Blaine Parker, course instructor at Southern State Community College. “This course will provide participants with the skills they need to be competitive in the workforce, whether they’re just starting or looking to enhance their current technical skillset.”

Those interested in becoming a Certified Fiber Optics Technician should attend this class. The course fee of $850 includes study materials, exams, and 1-year membership to the FOA. Funding support is limited, but available to those who qualify.

The deadline to register is March 20.

Students can register online at https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/fiber-optic-technician-training.shtml or call Amanda Lewis at (937) 393-3431, Ext. 3520 to register by phone.

For specific program questions, contact the course instructor, Blaine Parker, at (937) 393-3431, Ext. 2565.