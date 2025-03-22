By Julia McCane-Knox

During the temporary closure of the Peebles Library for carpet replacement repairs from March 12 through March 29, you can still pick up Smorgasbord To-Go Kits for children, aged 6 – 11 and Storytime To-Go Kits for preschoolers via curbside service during regular library hours. These kits contain fun, hands-on activities to keep young minds active while the library remains closed. In addition, you can pick up requested items and COVID Test kits. If you need to fax, copy, or print, we can do that via curbside, too! The Manchester, North Adams, and West Union Libraries are open and ready to serve you.

At the North Adams Library, you can participate in Upside Down Storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25. This interactive session includes children’s songs, a creative craft, and engaging stories that are perfect for young listeners.

The Manchester Library will host Tools Storytime at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 26 and again at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 27. This event features a lively rendition of “This is the Way We Build a House,” a hands-on activity to build a bulldozer using shapes, and a reading of “The Three Little Pigs” by Mara Alperin. Young builders will enjoy the mix of storytelling and creativity.

At the West Union Library, you can attend Turtles Storytime at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 27. This session will include children’s songs, a craft activity where kids can create a paper plate turtle, and a reading of “I Am Stuck” by Julia Mills. This Storytime offers a delightful combination of music, storytelling, and hands-on fun.

Visit the Manchester Library for Family Game Day at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26. A variety of games will be available, ranging from classic favorites to exciting new options. Whether you prefer strategic board games or lighthearted card games, you can enjoy an afternoon filled with laughter and friendly competition.

Teens are invited to the North Adams Library for Teen Time at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 27. This session focuses on creating or adding to junk journals using provided notebooks and scrap supplies. Whether starting a new project or enhancing an existing one, participants can explore different artistic styles and techniques to make their journals unique.

Adults can join the Novels and Nibbles Book Club at the North Adams Library on Thursday, March 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This month’s discussion features “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden. The gathering provides an opportunity to share thoughts on the book while enjoying beverages and book-themed snacks. Meet fellow readers and discover new literary favorites at this delectable event.

These events and activities ensure there are plenty of opportunities to stay engaged and connected with your community, even during the Peebles Library’s temporary closure. Whether you are picking up activity kits, joining a Storytime session, or participating in a book club discussion, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Call us for more details about our events and services. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.

