News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is proud to announce that Sheridan Carroll, PA, has joined the team at ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union. Carroll brings a wealth of experience across various medical specialties and is now accepting new patients.

CArroll earned his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. A graduate of North Adams High School, he is excited to return to his community and serve the people who mean the most to him with compassionate, patient-centered care.

With extensive experience in family medicine, women’s health, general surgery, urgent care, behavioral health, pediatrics, internal medicine, and dermatology, Sheridan offers comprehensive care for patients of all ages. His diverse skill set ensures that patients in the West Union area have access to a broad range of high-quality medical services close to home.

“I’m honored to return to my community and care for the people who mean the most to me,” said Carroll. “I have a passion for providing personalized care and look forward to working with the dedicated team at ACRMC Family Medicine to meet the healthcare needs of our patients.”

ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union is proud to offer a convenient lab draw station and x-ray services on-site, ensuring that patients have access to essential diagnostic tools without having to travel far.

Carroll joins the esteemed ACRMC Family Medicine team in West Union, working alongside Dr. Hannah Hopkins and Family Nurse Practitioner Amber Thiel. Together, they are committed to providing exceptional healthcare tailored to the needs of the local community.

ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union is conveniently located at 11100 State Route 41 in West Union. To schedule an appointment with Sheridan Carroll, PA, or to learn more about the services offered, please call (937) 550-3657 or visit acrmc.com/clinics.

Subscribe to the People’s Defender

https://www.peoplesdefender.com/subscribe/