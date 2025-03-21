Sheriff Dick loses coaching debut

Hawks’ Darrell Grooms (18) gets off a shot attempt over the outstretched hands of the Eagles’ Cassie Walters and Anthony Blevins in Sunday’s action at WUHS. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A packed gym at West Union High School played host to the annual fundraiser basketball game between the Venture Productions Hawks and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Eagles on Sunday, with the Hawks securing a thrilling 60-54 victory.

The event, a major highlight for the community, brought together fans in support of Venture Productions, a local organization that provides services for individuals with disabilities. The Hawks, composed of players with disabilities, demonstrated their dedication and skill, thrilling the crowd with their performance.

The game started with a fast-paced opening quarter, as “Dunking” Darrell Grooms got the Hawks on the board with a layup. The teams exchanged baskets before the Eagles briefly took a 6-4 lead. The Hawks responded with an 8-2 run to end the first quarter ahead 14-8, thanks to key contributions from Grooms and T.J. Liston.

The Hawks extended their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 17-12 to take a 31-20 advantage into halftime. Dylan Lowe and Tony Meeker each scored six points in the quarter, helping the Hawks build their momentum.

However, the Eagles stormed back in the third quarter, fueled by an explosive 12-point effort from investigator Shane Young. ACSO outscored the Hawks 21-12 in the quarter, cutting the deficit to just two points at 43-41 heading into the final period.

The Hawks regained control in the fourth quarter, starting with four consecutive baskets to push their lead back to 10 points. Though the Eagles mounted another comeback to pull within two at 53-51 with just over two minutes left, Venture Productions closed out the game strong. A banked home three-pointer from Grooms with nine seconds remaining sealed the 60-54 win.

Grooms led all scorers with 25 points, while Young was the top scorer for the Eagles with 12 points.

After the game, Adams County Sheriff Kenny Dick reflected on what the event meant to him as a coach. “This is probably the biggest highlight of the year for us. We truly enjoy it. I’d love to see how the community comes out, supports both sides, supports us as well as Venture Productions. It is a big event for both, and I’m so glad to see that it’s growing. So glad to see that stands are almost completely full, and it is just a great time,” he said.

When asked about his first experience coaching the Eagles in the event, Dick joked about the challenge. “I talked to some of the players on Venture Productions before the game, and I told them, I said, you know, this is my first year. You might want to just kind of go easy on me. And I wasn’t getting much of it. And as you’ve seen on the floor, they didn’t cut us any breaks,” he said, adding, “We’re going to try to do better, but I know they train the whole year for it. Maybe that’s what I need to start doing—get some more training in for us.”

Former Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, who now coaches the Hawks after leading the Eagles for many years, spoke about how much he enjoyed the annual matchup. “The whole time I was sheriff, there were two things I really enjoyed. There was junior deputy boot camps and this basketball game. Those are the two things I really look forward to,” Rogers said.

Rogers praised the dedication of the Hawks and their dance team. “How hard these Venture Hawks work. How hard their dance team works. How much time and effort they put in to make this happen,” he said. When asked how it felt to be on the winning sideline for the second consecutive year, Rodgers responded with a lighthearted jab at Dick. “I feel sorry for Sheriff Kenny. He’s coaching the same guys I tried to coach. Maybe someday he’ll get on the winning side.”

Rogers’ transition from coaching the Eagles to leading the Hawks has added another layer of intrigue to the annual matchup. His familiarity with both teams has made for a competitive but friendly rivalry that continues to entertain fans and bring the community together.

The event once again proved to be an uplifting experience for all involved, demonstrating the power of sports to unite people while celebrating the perseverance and talent of the Venture Hawks. With a near-capacity crowd and growing support each year, this annual tradition continues to be a highlight for both the players and the fans.

