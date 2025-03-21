NA’s Schweickart is Division VI POY

The postseason basketball awards continue to roll in and the shelves of Adams County athletes continue to fill up with hardware. Recently, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association in the Southeast District released its 2024-25 All-District Girls and Boys Teams, with no less than 17 hoopsters from the county were recognized by the writers.

North Adams produced a pair of First Team All-District players – Katelynn Boerger in Division V Girls and Breestin Schweickart in Division VI Boys. Schweickart was also selected by the SE District writers as the Division VI Player of the Year.

The entire OPSMA Southeast District All-District Girls and Boys Teams for Divisions V, VI and VII are listed here:

Division V Girls

First Team

Kallie Burger, Bidwell River Valley, 5-3, Sr., 15.0; Marly Halcomb, Adena, 5-7, So., 16.9; Allie Baker, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-7, Sr., 18.7; Addison Godby, Fairland, 6-0, Jr., 10.3; Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland, 5-8, Sr., 12.5; Lola Hankins, Ironton, 5-7, Sr., 18.5; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-6, Sr., 15.5; Lily Ryder, Alexander, 5-7, So., 15.0; Katelynn Boerger, North Adams, 6-1, Sr., 14.6; Peyton May, Wheelersburg, 5-8, Jr., 12.1; Lindsee Williams, Minford, 6-3, Sr., 13.5; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, 6-0, Jr., 13.8; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-7, Sr., 12.7

Player of the Year: Sienna Allen, Portsmouth

Coach of the Year: Amy Hughes, Portsmouth

Second Team

Hayley Edwards, Bidwell River Valley, 5-5, Jr., 13.5; Reese Ruckel, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-0, Jr., 11.4; Laila Kelley, Piketon, 5-6, So., 11.7; Bailey Russell, Fairland, 5-8, Jr., 16.0; Emerson White, Ironton, 5-7, Sr., 13.2; J’lynn Risner, Rock Hill, 5-10, Sr., 14.2; Ashlah Staten, West Union, 5-6, Sr., 11.0; Chloe Dick, New Lexington, 5-10, Jr., 16.6; Mia Vastine, Wheelersburg, 5-5, Sr., 8.0; Lexi Conkel, Minford, 5-7, Sr., 9.6; Hayven Carter, Portsmouth, 5-10, So., 10.1; Keke Woods, Portsmouth, 5-6, So., 12.1

Third Team

Rowan Ruckel, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-0, Jr., 11.6; Corinne Day, Adena, 5-11, So., 9.8; Brailee Hauswirth, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-9, Fr., 8.4; Emma Houston, Zane Trace, 6-2, Jr., 11.0; Madison Boggs, Wellston, 5-8, Sr., 9.6; Adrian Moehl, Westfall, 5-9, Jr., 10.4; Jaylin Forbes, Piketon, 5-7, So., 11.9; Myles Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-8, Fr., 13.1; Abbey Isaacs, Chesapeake, 5-6, Jr., 13.1; Kaylee Hudnall, Alexander, 5-5, Jr., 9.0; Annabelle McIntosh, West Union, 5-3, So., 10.3; Tatum Grooms, North Adams, 5-9, Sr., 7.9; Makenzy McCoy, New Lexington, 5-5, Jr., 11.8; Mollyann Runyon, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, Sr., 10.2; Jaylin Prather, Wheelersburg, 5-9, Jr., 8.4

Special Mention

Carlee Manley, Bidwell River Valley; Shelby Yost, Meigs; Jacey Smith, Adena; Aubree Thomas, Zane Trace; MaKenzie Cook, Westfall; Ava Layne, Fairland; Peyton Deer, Ironton; Erin Hicks, Chesapeake; Karlie Kennedy, North Adams; Emma Pistole, North Adams; Claire Newman, McDermott Northwest; Maggie Risner, Minford; Kerigan Davis, Minford

Division VI Girls

First Team

Gracie Bills, Belpre, 5-11, So., 14.5; Raquel Hackney, Ripley, 5-9, Jr., 16.2; Brenlee Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-1, So., 17.5

Player of the Year: Brenlee Cottrill, Federal Hocking

Coaches of the Year: Austin Cunningham, Belpre; Amos Cottrill, Federal Hocking

Second Team

Braelyn Simpson, Meigs Eastern, 5-11, Fr., 13.0; Haley Alloway, Belpre, 5-11, Sr., 12.7; Jenna Anson, Coal Grove, 5-9, So., 12.3; Addison Roberts, Whiteoak, 5-7, Sr., 10.8; Addy Hauke, Whiteoak, 5-7, So., 10.1; Tabby Schumacher, Eastern Brown, 5-9, Sr., 9.8; Jaylee Orsborne, Federal Hocking, 5-6, Sr., 11.9; Ella Thompson, Lucasville Valley, 5-6, So., 12.3; Macey Whisman, Portsmouth West, 6-1, So., 14.1; Brayleigh Pistole, Portsmouth West, 5-5, Fr., 15.6

Third Team

Kendall Taylor, Coal Grove, 5-2, So., 6.8; Adilynn Carraher, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, So., 10.5; Rilee Quickle, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-3, Jr., 9.8; Abigail Smalley, Peebles, 5-10, Sr., 10.8; Brooklyn Manning, Ripley, 5-7, Jr., 12.0; Sophia Uhl, Eastern Brown, 5-8, Fr., 12.0; Madi Pidcock, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, So., 13.3; Cylie Weaver, Pike Eastern, 5-8, Sr., 12.0; Katelyn Queen, Lucasville Valley, 5-11, So., 9.5

Special Mention

Julia Way, Belpre; Emma Lively, Coal Grove; Karris Dye, Paint Valley; Kylee Hamm, Whiteoak; Madison McMullen, Lynchburg-Clay; Meri Jackson, Leesburg Fairfield; Grace Taylor, Ripley; Lilly Yuppa, Eastern Brown; Takira Walker, Federal Hocking; McKayla Nelson, Federal Hocking; Alayna Okulich, Nelsonville-York; Laken Gullett, Pike Eastern; Carly Metzler, Lucasville Valley; Hailey Carver, Portsmouth West

Division VII Girls

First Team

Kendall Sury, Waterford, 5-9, Sr., 12.0; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, Sr., 12.7; Emma Clary, South Gallia, 5-11, Sr., 15.7; Abbie Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, So., 27.0

Players of the Year: Abbie Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green; Kendall Sury, Waterford

Coach of the Year: Melissa Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green

Second Team

Avery Smithberger, Waterford, 5-10, Sr., 8.6; Kaitlyn Maynard, Symmes Valley, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Kiersten Rose, Racine Southern, 5-9, Jr., 12.2; Emma Emnett, Portsmouth Clay, 5-5, So., 15.5; Rilynn Fouts, Trimble, 5-8, Jr., 14.0; Brooklyn Boyer, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 16.2; Laney Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-0, Fr., 11.4; Jaysa Bryant, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-10, So., 11.4; Matti Hayslip, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-3, So., 13.6

Third Team

Brenna Tibbs, Symmes Valley, 5-7, Jr., 11.0; Ryleigh Shafer, South Gallia, 5-5, So., 10.3; Sydney Stout, Racine Southern, 5-6, So., 10.2; Sophia Craft, Portsmouth Clay, 5-9, Jr., 14.4; Abby Weber, Trimble, 5-4, Sr., 6.0; Addi Claxon, South Webster, 5-6, Jr., 12.7; Arenda Gosselin, New Boston, 5-5, Jr., 15.7

Special Mention

Lydia Saunders, Symmes Valley; Madison Summers, South Gallia; Jacie Boothe, South Gallia; Bella Hughes, Manchester; Faith Scott, Manchester; Kerrigan Marhoover, Latham Western; Grace Howell, Sciotoville East; Grace Rider, Corning Miller; McKenzie Eing, Trimble; Kaylyn Darden, Ports. Notre Dame

Division V Boys

First Team

Gunnar McCullough, Zane Trace, 6-2, Jr., 14.2; Brody Buchanan, Fairland, 5-10, Sr., 20.2; Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, Sr., 21.8; Maddox Kazee, Chesapeake, 6-2, So., 18.5; Brayden Hanshaw, South Point, 6-4, Sr., 17.4; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove, 6-2, Sr., 21.6; Grady Barber, Eastern Brown, 6-3, Jr., 14.0; Braylon Rucker, Wheelersburg, 6-0, Jr., 18.3; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, Sr., 24.3; Bennett Kayser, Minford, 6-6, Sr., 24.3

Players of the Year: Myles Montgomery, Minford; Bennett Kayser, Minford

Coach of the Year: Nathan Speed, Fairland

Second Team

Braden Bennett, Bidwell River Valley, 6-1, Jr., 14.2; Colben Beucler, Oak Hill, 6-1, Fr., 10.5; Wes Briggs, Wellston, 6-6, So., 20.1; Bo Henry, Piketon, 6-6, Jr., 13.8; Cliff Fransen, Fairland, 6-3, Jr., 12.3; Ashton Layne, Ironton, 6-3, So., 10.8; Kaden Perkins, Chesapeake, 5-9, Jr., 15.1; Alec Thompson, Nelsonville-York, 6-0, Jr., 17.2; Brenden Vice, McDermott Northwest, 6-5, Sr., 14.2

Third Team

Grady Stewart, Zane Trace, 6-4, Jr., 12.8; Ethan O’Connor, Oak Hill, 6-2, Sr., 11.4; Keegan Smith, Fairland, 6-3, Sr., 10.2; Ethan Layne, South Point, 6-0, Sr., 10.3; Gavin Jarvis, West Union, 6-3, Sr., 12.5; Mason Morris, Alexander, 5-7, Sr., 11.6; Briant Call, Nelsonville-York, 6-3, Sr., 15.3; Braxton Vance, Eastern Brown, 6-2, Jr., 8.0; Aidden Armbrister, McDermott Northwest, 6-3, So., 13.3; Malachi Loper, Portsmouth, 5-9, Sr., 13.0

Special Mention

Landon Robinson, Zane Trace; Joseph Anteby, Oak Hill; Markel Cotton, Ironton; Rylan Smith, Coal Grove; Karson Frecka, Chesapeake; Trae Grooms, West Union; Jace Cooper, Alexander; Kade Walkup, Eastern Brown; Daequan Woods, Portsmouth; Connie Thomas, Portsmouth; Landon McGraw, Wheelersburg; Xander Mowery, Wheelersburg; Jackson Shoemaker, Minford

Division VI Boys

First Team

Colton Lloyd, Meigs Eastern, 6-5, Jr., 21.0; Lane Williams, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-8, Sr., 12.1; Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley, 6-0, Sr., 23.4; Breestin Schweickart, North Adams, 5-11, Sr., 17.5; Tucker Leist, Pike Eastern, 6-0, Sr., 17.1

Player of the Year: Breestin Schweickart, North Adams

Coach of the Year: Ethan Leist, Pike Eastern

Second Team

Gavin Murphy, Meigs Eastern, 6-4, Sr., 14.0; Malik Currie, Belpre, 5-10, So., 13.0; Cole Sparling-Ponchak, Waterford, 6-6, Sr., 11.0; Carson Free, Paint Valley, 6-4, Sr., 16.0; Frankie Hirsch, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, So., 16.0; Denver Clinton, Lynchburg-Clay, 6-3, Jr., 16.2; Carson Reed, Peebles, 6-3, Sr., 11.5; Jayce Rothwell, North Adams, 6-1, Sr., 11.4; Chase Davis, Lucasville Valley, 5-9, Sr., 10.4; Will Kegley, Portsmouth West, 6-3, Jr., 17.0; Boston Webb, Pike Eastern, 6-1, So., 13.6

Third Team

Chris Copen, Belpre, 6-3, Sr., 10.2; Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley, 5-8, Sr., 14.2; Bronx Carpenter, Symmes Valley, 5-11, Fr., 11.4; Kelan Davidson, Rock Hill, 5-10, So., 12.0; Trevor Niehaus, Lynchburg-Clay, 6-0, So., 10.4; Josh McClary, Peebles, 6-0, So., 10.4; Cameron Joy, Federal Hocking, 5-11, Jr., 14.9; Christian Copen, Lucasville Valley, 6-2, Jr., 10.1; Logan Wolfenbarker, Portsmouth West, 6-4, Jr., 13.0; Declan Davis, Pike Eastern, 5-11, Sr., 10.8

Special Mention

Finn Pennock, Waterford; Joey Francis, Adena; Gabe Beardsley, Chillicothe Huntington; Carter Fisher, Chillicothe Southeastern; Will Jones, Symmes Valley; Rylan Barker, Rock Hill; Carson Osborne, North Adams; Connor Young, North Adams; Blake Fyffe, Ripley; Wren Ballew, Federal Hocking; Braxten Conaway, Lucasville Valley; Corbin Miller, Portsmouth West; Corey Williams, Portsmouth Clay; Aiden Werner, Pike Eastern

Division VII Boys

First Team

Andre Chandler, Racine Southern, 5-8, Jr., 19.1; Brody Smith, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-2, So., 17.0; Jon Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, Jr., 21.0; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-6, Sr., 22.5

Player of the Year: Eli Roberts, South Webster

Coaches of the Year: Norm Persin, South Webster; Jeff Caldwell, Racine Southern

Second Team

Wesley Neal, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-2, Sr., 17.0; Carson Stowers, South Gallia, 5-8, Fr., 14.1; Logan McIntosh, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-4, Sr., 14.0; Zander Roades, Whiteoak, 6-2, Sr., 12.4; Parker Hayslip, Manchester, 5-10, Jr., 13.9; Drew Haggy, Latham Western, 5-11, Sr., 18.3; Kameron Janes, Latham Western, 6-2, Sr., 18.6; Logan Doughty, Miller, 6-2, Sr., 20.0; Wyatt McNeil, New Boston, 6-0, Jr., 18.4; Myles Phillips, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-8, Sr., 12.2; Landon Barbarits, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-10, Sr., 12.1; Dylan Shupert, South Webster, 6-1, Sr., 14.0

Third Team

Landon Rowe, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-11, Sr., 11.0; Landon Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-9, Sr., 14.0; Griffin Friend, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-0, So., 11.4; Sawyer Blair, Whiteoak, 6-1, Jr., 12.3; Braylan Roberts, Manchester, 5-11, Sr., 11.6; Brady Jajczyk, Trimble, 5-10, So., 16.6; Bryce Dorsey, Miller, 6-2, Jr., 17.1; Kaiden Huston, Sciotoville East, 5-11, Sr., 16.5; Aaryn Bradford, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-0, Sr., 10.1; Hunter Barnard, South Webster, 6-0, Jr., 11.0

Special Mention

Caleb Frazee, South Gallia; Kase Nelson, Racine Southern; Landon Everson, Racine Southern; Jake Wickline, Racine Southern; Lamarcus Parker, New Boston; Brady Davis, Ports. Notre Dame; Christian White, South Webster

