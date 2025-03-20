By Eli McCann

West Union Elementary Sixth Grade

STEM Night took place on March 4 at West Union Elementary School. The goal of STEM Night is to show the importance—and the fun—of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and art. WUES has been hosting this event for nearly five years.

This year, nearly 200 students attended, many bringing family members, bringing the total attendance to over 400 people. The theme for STEM Night was “Bugs”, with several rooms dedicated to insect-related activities. Some of the featured stations included Build-a-Bug, Bug Hotel, Bug Symmetry, Bee Bots, and Pollination Station.

The featured book for the night was “Diary of a Fly” by Doreen Cronin. Along with all the hands-on activities, STEM Night also included special features such as the Book Fair, baseball and softball sign-ups, elective sign-ups for the elementary school, third-grade city displays, and PTO Spirit Gear sales.

Several special groups attended and offered activities of their own, including the Adams County Public Library, Cincinnati Museum Center, 4-H Ohio Connection Office and local insect enthusiasts Margaret Morrison and Jessica Huxmann. These rooms were some of the most visited of the night, as they showcased different bugs and shared cool facts about them.

One student in attendance, fourth grader Maggie Bramblette, said “This was an important event because kids get to learn and have fun together.”

After doing so many hands-on activities with parents and classmates, students went home with a new appreciation for life science, bugs, and the connection between learning and fun.

