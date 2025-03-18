News Release

GE Aerospace recently announced plans to invest nearly $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing sites and suppliers during 2025 — that includes more than $113M at several sites across the Cincinnati region and more than $140M across Ohio. Facility upgrades and additional tooling and equipment to support growing demand at several sites in the area that produce, test, and assemble many of the company’s commercial and military engines.

GE Aerospace is growing its capacity and expanding several key sites, especially those that support the production and assembly of the narrowbody CFM* LEAP engine, where deliveries are expected to increase by 15-20% this year. These investments, combined with GE Aerospace’s proprietary lean operating model, FLIGHT DECK, are improving safety, quality, delivery and cycle times.

: The investments across the Evendale campus include:

Significant investment in the Ceramic Matrix Composites lab to continue advancing the production of these engine parts that are one-third lighter and can withstand higher heat than most traditional metals. These parts provide critical capabilities to customers.

At GE Aerospace’s West Chester Twp. site, the investment will go toward:

Additional 3D printer, industrial furnace, equipment to move materials, and upgrades to facility to increase capacity. The site leads the development of GE Aerospace’s innovative additive manufacturing components. They are lighter and consist of fewer parts, used in both narrowbody and widebody aircraft engines, along with military helicopter engines.

And at the company’s test site in Peebles, the investment will go toward:

Facility and test cell upgrades to support growth of production engine test, development testing for the next generation of engines, as well as current commercial and military engines.

Here’s what the site leader had to say:

“This significant investment in the Cincinnati region is pivotal to deliver for our customers while advancing innovations that provide capabilities that were once unimaginable,” said Dave Groth, assembly and test leader for the GE Aerospace Evendale campus. “We are committed to leading U.S. aerospace manufacturing and the jobs that it supports.”

Finally, the GE Aerospace Foundation last year donated $1M to United Way of Greater Cincinnati to support the manufacturing workforce. The funds will go toward several organizations helping to close the skills gap.

