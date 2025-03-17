SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Carson Osborne

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Candace and Matt Osborne

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning three straight district titles

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Playing at the Convo

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Juice Wrld

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Fiji

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Outer Banks

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing golf

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Twin Peaks

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

LeBron James

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to work