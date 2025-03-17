SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Carson Osborne
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Candace and Matt Osborne
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning three straight district titles
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Playing at the Convo
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Juice Wrld
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Fiji
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Outer Banks
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing golf
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Twin Peaks
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
LeBron James
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to work