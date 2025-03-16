Aileen Wamsley, 94 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman.

Aileen was born on August 13, 1930 in Ohio, the daughter of the late William “Herman” and Catherine “Bernice” (Harris) Jimison. Aileen worked as a store clerk for the Winchester Pharmacy. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and sewing. She attended the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church.

Aileen is survived by her daughters, Patty (Scott) Holder of Texas; and Carol (Tony) Crawford of Cherry Fork. She also leaves her brothers, Arnold Jimison of Russellville and Danny (Becky) Jimison of North Carolina; as well as her sister, Jane Shreffler of Seaman; and sisters-in-law, Wilma Jimison of Mount Orab; and Pauline Jimison, of Georgetown. Aileen will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Walker and Benjamin (Pooja) Holder; and by her great-grandchildren, Stella, Ava, Braden and Lennon.

In addition to her parents, Aileen was preceded in death by her husband, Burton Wamsley, whom she married on April 4, 1951, and who died on March 30, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Patrick Jimison, Edward Jimison, Kenneth Jimison, Dean Jimison, Larry Jimison, Bob Jimison, Jeff Jimison and Sam Jimison; and her sisters, Geraldine Wright, Oleta Porter and Josephine Puckett.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, March 17, 2025, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation on Monday, March 17, 2025, beginning at 11 a.m., also at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester, with Norine Behm officiating. The burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Bradford-Sullivan Chapel).

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.