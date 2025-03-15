June 3, 1965

Construction got underway last week on a new shopping center just south of Peebles on State Route 41 on the Stewart Hopping land, southeast of Mr. Hopping’s present Hop-in-the-Woods Furniture Store.

The center will be composed of five buildings having a total frontage of 500 feet and a depth of 60 feet. Of the buildings, two will have 30 foot frontage, one 40 foot, one 100 foot, and one 300 foot.

Robert Satterfield, engineer for the project, stated all buildings will be on the same line and consist of masonry and brick veneer. He went on to state there will be a large parking area and outside lighting.

The early stages of the construction, earth moving and general landscaping is under the contract of Russell Branham, West Union, and Jack Harris. The heavy earth moving equipment used in the operation is being furnished by Grimes Tractor and Equipment, of Chillicothe, for demonstration and publicity.

At the present time, the land is under option by Louis Dobbins, a successful promoter and developer of Greenfield, Indiana. Mr. Hopping stated that a survey had been taken by Mr. Dobbins of a four-county area and that this particular site showed more promise for future development than any location in Brown, Highland or Pike counties. He went on to state that Mr. Dobbins based his opinion on the future construction of the Serpent Mound to the proposed Appalachian Highway.

Final plans for the construction of the project have not been discussed as to who and what will occupy the buildings nor has a completion deadline been set.

The law office of Wilson, Wilson and Wilson are representing Mr. Hopping and the new project.