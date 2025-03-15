Submitted by Hannah Hauke, Ohio Valley CTC FFA Reporter

The Ohio Valley Ag Business program has welcomed Alex Snyder from Ohio State University as a student teacher for this school year.

Mr. Snyder spent a couple of weeks with the students in the first semester. In the second semester, he took over the teaching with the junior class and shortly after the senior class as well.

Mr. Snyder said that his favorite thing about being a student teacher at the CTC would be that it is a completely different experience from the traditional Ag programs at high schools. Labs are much longer and you are able to teach the students more information per day. He also stated that the major difference between high schools and the CTC is that there are not as many students since there are only juniors and seniors, and you are able to get a lot more done.

The most frustrating part of his student teaching has been trying to plan around the amount of snow days this year and also keep planning efficiently everyday for almost three hours, since that is a big change from a traditional classroom for him. He is most excited to see how students do in the different Career Development Events through FFA, especially the poultry team he is coaching.