Submitted News

The Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center is proud to announce several initiatives that demonstrate our commitment to patriotism, honoring veterans and preparing our students for successful futures.

The CTC is pleased to announce the installation of a new, prominent flagpole on school grounds. This symbol of our nation will serve as a daily reminder of the values we hold dear- freedom, liberty, and service. In addition to this, Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center is actively working to inform students about the opportunities available through military service. The CTC believes it is important for students to understand the potential benefits of enlisting, including valuable skill training, leadership development, and educational opportunities. Information and resources are providedto students interested in exploring this path.

Inspired by the dedication of other schools, Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center is also creating a Veteran Wall of Honor. This project, a collaboration effort involving students, faculty, and community members, will recognize and celebrate the service of veterans connected to other schools. The CTC believes that it is crucial to acknowledge and appreciate the sacrifices made by these individuals. The wall will feature photographs of all of the local veterans from Seaman, Peebles, West Union, Manchester, and Winchester townships.

Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center is dedicated to preparing their students for success in all aspects of life. They are focusing on the “4 E’s”: 1. Enlistment: Providing information and support for students considering military service. 2. Furthering education: Offering an excellent academic curriculum and resources for higher education such as college or trade school. 3. Employment: Connecting students with internships, job shadowing, opportunities, and career counseling. 4. Entrepreneurship: Fostering innovation and providing resources for students interested in starting their own businesses.

Ohio Valley CTC believes that by fostering patriotism, honoring veterans, and preparing students for diverse pathways to success, they are contributing to a strong and more vibrant community. The end goal is to become a certified Purple Star school. The Purple Star recognizes schools who show their patriotism and recognition towards veterans and those in the military service.

The CTC believes that we need more schools in the Southern Ohio area with this award and are determined to become one.