By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Technical Sergeant Grover Lee Swearingen was a man of resilience, bravery and deep patriotism. A native of West Union, Ohio, he served in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II, where he endured hardships that few could imagine. His story, once held within him due to the disbelief he faced upon returning home, has now become a lasting testament to his sacrifice, inspiring generations and earning him a permanent place in Ohio’s history.

On September 9, 1944, during a perilous mission over Düsseldorf, Germany, Grover’s B-17 aircraft was struck down. The crew was forced to bail out, and Grover was captured by German forces, becoming a prisoner of war. For nine grueling months, he endured captivity, facing deprivation and uncertainty before finally being liberated in May 1945. For his courage and suffering, he was awarded the Purple Heart, an honor bestowed upon those wounded or killed in service to their country.

Despite his heroism, Grover’s return home was met with skepticism. Many people struggled to believe the horrors he had endured, forcing him to suppress his experiences for decades. It wasn’t until about 20 years before his passing that he began to openly share his story, primarily during Veterans Day events at local schools. His daughter, Sandra Swearingen Douglas, believes that these speaking engagements helped him process the trauma he had endured. “Going to the schools and telling the younger generation about his experiences allowed him to process the things that happened,” Sandra said. By recounting his experiences to young students, he was not only preserving history but also finding healing in the process.

Grover led a fulfilling life after his military service. He was an integral part of his community and dedicated himself to honoring fellow veterans. He served as the president of a local POW association for many years and was also appointed as a National District Representative for a national POW organization for eight years. His son, Roger Swearingen, recalls that his father lived well post-service, though he eventually developed dementia in his later years. “He lived a good life,” Roger said.

His contributions extended beyond his military service and veteran advocacy. Grover was a longtime member of the Rome Masonic Lodge, maintaining his membership for over 60 years. He was also involved in the Stonewall Grange and the Campfire Caravan, demonstrating his commitment to civic engagement and community service. His dedication to these organizations reflected the same values of camaraderie, resilience, and duty that defined his military career.

In recognition of his sacrifice and service, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed House Bill 81 into law, which includes a provision designating a portion of State Route 41 in Adams County as the TSgt. Grover Lee Swearingen Memorial Highway. This stretch of highway, running from the corporation limits of West Union to Peebles, will serve as a lasting tribute to a local hero whose courage and perseverance exemplify the best of the American spirit. The bill is set to take effect on March 20, ensuring that future generations will see Grover’s name and be reminded of the sacrifices made by those who have served in the armed forces.

Grover L. Swearingen’s story is one of heroism, endurance, and a lifelong commitment to his fellow servicemen and his community. Though his journey through war and captivity was fraught with hardship, he emerged as a symbol of strength and perseverance. His willingness to share his experiences later in life has helped educate younger generations on the realities of war, ensuring that the lessons of the past are never forgotten. The dedication of a highway in his honor is a fitting tribute to a man whose life was defined by service and sacrifice.

As the years pass, the TSgt. Grover Lee Swearingen Memorial Highway will stand as a permanent reminder of his bravery, inspiring those who travel its path to remember the cost of freedom and the resilience of the human spirit.