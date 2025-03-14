News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation has announced the establishment of the Sue Fristoe McGovney Giving Back Fund, an unrestricted fund created in honor of Sue Fristoe McGovney’s parents, Kenneth and Wava Fristoe, and grandparents, Ed and Martha Gore Fristoe. This marks the second fund Sue has established with the Foundation, furthering her commitment to supporting the community she loves.

Distributions from the Sue Fristoe McGovney Giving Back Fund will be used for charitable purposes at the discretion of the Adams County Community Foundation Board of Directors, ensuring that local needs are met in a meaningful way.

“I can still hear my grandmother Martha saying her favorite words, ‘share your blessings’ and ‘give back,’” said Sue. “My parents were incredibly generous, and my father would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone in need. This fund provides the opportunity to leave a legacy to the community where I grew up and taught school for 35 years.”

Sue’s philanthropic spirit has already made a significant impact in Adams County. A few years ago, she created the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund in honor of her late husband, Hugh McGovney, a longtime pharmacist at Blake Drug Store. Since its inception, the fund has provided six scholarships to Adams County students, supporting their educational aspirations and honoring Hugh’s legacy.

The Adams County Community Foundation was honored to partner with Sue in her generous efforts to give back. Her continued dedication ensures that Adams County residents will benefit for generations to come.

For more information about the Sue Fristoe McGovney Giving Back Fund or to contribute, please contact the Adams County Community Foundation at PO Box 185, West Union, Ohio 45693 or visit their website at accfo.org.

The Adams County Community Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Adams County by fostering charitable giving and supporting local initiatives. Through the generosity of donors like Sue Fristoe McGovney, the Foundation continues to make a lasting impact on the community.