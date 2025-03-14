News Release

Ron Lykins graduated from Jefferson High School in Blue Creek in 1959 along with his brother, Ken. They grew up near Wamsley, raised by their grandparents, and were the first in their family to graduate from high school. After high school and earning his undergraduate degree at Morehead, Ron went to Ohio University where he earned an MBA ‘67 and PHD ‘71. He met his late wife, Ruth, at OU where she earned her BSHSS ‘69.

In 2002, Ron and his late wife Ruth, initiated a scholarship program with the Jefferson High School Township Alumni. It began modestly by awarding $250 scholarships grew to $500 and now awards $1,000 scholarships to direct descendants of graduates of Jefferson High School. In 2022, Ron worked with Ohio University to set up an endowed scholarship that gives preference to graduates from Adams County high schools. The purpose is to provide scholarships for students who are enrolled in or accepted by the university and who meet all university requirements to be a student in good standing.

The Ron and Ruth Lykins Family Scholarship provides awards to students who meet all

of the following criteria. Recipients must:

a) Be full-time undergraduate students enrolled in or accepted for admission to the university

b) Be enrolled in or accepted for admission to the Appalachian Scholars Program

c) Have demonstrated financial need

d) Have demonstrated academic merit

e) The Donor (Ron Lykins) prefers that awards be directed to students who have graduated from a high school in Adams County, Ohio. (In all cases, good faith efforts will be exercised to meet the donor’s preference. However, if a student who meets the donor’s preference cannot be identified in any given year, the award may be made to a deserving student enrolled in the Appalachian Scholars Program).

The first step for a student interested in attending Ohio University is to apply during the November priority period (priority period application may be waived for 2025) and also complete the FAFSA. In the admission process, be sure to apply to the Appalachian Scholars Program. By connecting the Ron and Ruth Lykins Family Scholarship to the Appalachian Scholars Program rather than just to Student Financial Aid, it provides a great opportunity to make an impact on students from Adams County.

The Ron & Ruth Lykins Family Scholarship award is $12,500 a year and the great thing is that it is renewable every year for four years if a student is in good standing. A student could be awarded $50,000 over their four years! In 2025, there will be two Ron & Ruth Lykins Family Scholarships awarded to incoming freshmen. If you did not apply during the November “priority” enrollment period, that may be waived in 2025 so apply now if interested.

The Lykins family has made an effort to help graduates from an Adams County High School attend Ohio University. However, as you can see, if no student can be identified in any given year, the university has the right and obligation to award to a student in the Appalachian Scholars Program who is NOT from an Adams County High School. Fortunately, in its first two years of existence, the scholarship has been awarded to an Adams County graduate. Currently, two Adams County graduates are receiving the scholarship. We are publicizing this information now to make Adams Countians aware of the scholarship and to help ensure that two more from Adams County will receive the scholarship in 2025.

Mr. Lykins says the urge to give came from his grandparents as even though they were very poor, they were always helping everyone they could. All three of Ron and Ruth’s children, Kurt, Kristi and Lisa attended Ohio University. Several of their grandchildren have also chosen to be Bobcats. Education transformed Ron’s life and the Lykins Family Scholarship at Ohio University may transform yours.

Students can see their guidance counselor to learn more about the Ron & Ruth Lykins Family Scholarship or check out the Ohio University webpage for admission and financial aid information.