Adams County gets four First Teamers

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With the 2024-25 basketball season now in the rear view mirror, postseason accolades have begun to roll in for our local hoops heroes. The District 14 Coaches Association was the first to honor the athletes of the Southeast District, releasing their Girls and Boys All-District Teams.

The teams in Adams County fall in Division V, VI and VII and a quartet of local players were named First Team All-District by the coaches- North Adams’ Katelynn Boerger (Girls Div. VI), Jayce Rothwell, North Adams (Boys Div. VI), Breestin Schweickart, North Adams (Boys Division VI) and Manchester’s Parker Hayslip (Boys, Div. VII).

The entire lists for Divisions V, VI and VII are as follows:

Division V Girls

First Team: Daysha Reid, Portsmouth; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth; Marly Halcomb, Adena; Allie Baker, Huntington Ross; Lindsee Williams, Minford; Katelynn Boerger, North Adams

Second Team: Peyton May, Wheelersburg; Corinne Day, Adena; Jaylin Forbes, Piketon; Reese Ruckel, Southeastern Ross; Adrian Moehl, Westfall; Laila Kelley, Piketon

Third Team: Keke Woods, Portsmouth; Brailee Hauswirth, Huntington Ross; Emma Houston, Zane Trace; Claire Newman, Northwest; Rowan Ruckel, Southeastern Ross; Lexi Conkel, Minford

Honorable Mention: Jacey Smith, Adena; Tori Smith, Huntington Ross; Maggie Risner, Minford; Tatum Grooms, North Adams; Mollyann Runyon, Northwest; Reeselynn Shanks, Piketon; Hayven Carter, Portsmouth; Gracie Brown, Southeastern Ross; Ashlah Staten, West Union; Mackenzie Cook, Westfall; Mia Vastine, Wheelersburg; Haylynn Bogges-Pierce, Zane Trace

Players of the Year: Daysha Reid and Sienna Allen, Portsmouth

Coach of the Year: Amy Hughes, Portsmouth

Division VI Girls

First Team: Raquel Hackney, Ripley; Tabby Schumacher, Eastern Brown; Laken Gullett, Eastern Pike; Addison Roberts, Whiteoak; Adilynn Carraher, Lynchburg-Clay

Second Team: Rilee Quickle, Fairfield; Addy Hauke, Whiteoak; Brayleigh Pistole, Portsmouth West; Macey Whisman, Portsmouth West; Abigail Smalley, Peebles

Third Team: Ella Thompson, Lucasville Valley; Sophia Uhl, Eastern Brown; Brooklyn Manning, Ripley; Karris Dye, Paint Valley; Meri Jackson, Fairfield

Honorable Mention: Lilly Yuppa, Eastern Brown; Cylie Weaver, Eastern Pike; Vivian Henninger, Fairfield; Katelyn Queen, Lucasville Valley; Joslyn Rockey, Lynchburg-Clay; Sophia Stauffer, Paint Valley; Angel Gray, Peebles; Hailey Carver, Portsmouth West; Grace Taylor, Ripley; Kylee Hamm, Whiteoak

Player of the Year: Raquel Hackney, Ripley

Coach of the Year: Cole Schaefer, Whiteoak

Division VII Girls

First Team: Abbie Knapp, Green; Matti Hayslip, Green; Emma Emmett, Portsmouth Clay; Addi Claxon, South Webster; Laney Strickland, Notre Dame

Second Team: Arenda Gosselin, New Boston; Brookleyn Boyer, New Boston; Faith Scott, Manchester; Jaysa Bryant, Notre Dame; Bree Hicks, Notre Dame; Cailee Blevins, South Webster

Honorable Mention: Ava Abrams, Green; Bella Hughes, Manchester; Justina Williams, New Boston; Kaylyn Darden, Notre Dame; Sophia Craft, Portsmouth Clay; Kennedy Hamilton, South Webster; Kerrigan Marhoover, Western Latham

Player of the Year: Abbie Knapp, Green

Coach of the Year: Melissa Knapp, Green

Division V Boys

First Team: Myles Montgomery, Minford; Bennett Kayser, Minford; Grady Barber, Eastern Brown; Jackson Shoemaker, Minford; Brenden Vice, Northwest; Grady Stewart, Zane Trace

Second Team: Braylon Rucker, Wheelersburg; Braxton Vance, Eastern Brown; Gunnar McCullough, Zane Trace; Aidden Armbrister, Northwest; Bo Henry, Piketon; Daequon Woods, Portsmouth

Honorable Mention: Kade Walkup, Eastern Brown; Kade Glocker, Minford; Jake Brown, Northwest; Treven Shanks, Piketon; Malachi Loper, Portsmouth; Gavin Jarvis, West Union; Landon McGraw, Wheelersburg; Landon Robinson, Zane Trace

Players of the Year: Myles Montgomery and Bennett Kayser, Minford

Coach of the Year: Josh Shoemaker, Minford

Division VI Boys

First Team: Tucker Leist, Eastern Pike; Jayce Rothwell, North Adams; Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley; Denver Clinton, Lynchburg; Breestin Schweickart, North Adams; Lane Williams, Southeastern Ross

Second Team: Frankie Hirsch, Huntington Ross; Carson Reed, Peebles; Chase Davis, Lucasville Valley; Boston Webb, Eastern Pike; Carson Free, Paint Valley; Will Kegley, Portsmouth West

Third Team: Joey Francis, Adena; Declan Davis, Eastern Pike; Carson Osborne, North Adams; Christian Copen, Lucasville Valley; Braxten Conaway, Lucasville Valley; Corbin Miller, Portsmouth West

Honorable Mention: Colton Garrison, Adena; Aiden Werner, Eastern Pike; Gabe Beardsley, Huntington Ross; Blake Lundy, Lucasville Valley; Cody Bell, Lynchburg-Clay; Connor Young, North Adams; Jase Rinehart, Paint Valley; Garrett Shiveley, Peebles; Ryan McCullough, Portsmouth Clay; Logan Wolfenbarker, Portsmouth West; Blake Fyffe, Ripley; Carter Fisher, Southeastern Ross

Player of the Year: Tucker Leist, Eastern Pike

Coach of the Year: Ethan Leist, Eastern Pike

Division VII Boys

First Team: Drew Haggy, Western Latham; Jon Knapp, Green; Dylan Shupert, South Webster; Kam Janes, Western Latham; Brody Smith, Fairfield; Parker Hayslip, Manchester; Landon Barbarits, Notre Dame

Second Team: Wyatt McNeil, New Boston; Zander Roades, Whiteoak; Logan McIntosh, Fairfield; Myles Phillips, Notre Dame; Eli Roberts, South Webster; Braylon Roberts, Manchester; Kaiden Huston, Sciotoville East

Honorable Mention: Griffin Friend, Fairfield; Landon Kimbler, Green; Elijah Crabtree, Manchester; Lamarcus Parker, New Boston; Aaron Bradford, Notre Dame; Keegan Barker, Sciotoville East; Hunter Barnard, South Webster; Landon Owens, Western Latham; Brady Brandenburg, Whiteoak

Player of the Year: Drew Haggy, Western Lathan

Coaches of the Year: Matt Mader, Notre Dame; Norm Persin, South Webster; Quentin Williams, Fairfield