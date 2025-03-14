Adams County gets four First Teamers
By Mark Carpenter
People’s Defender
With the 2024-25 basketball season now in the rear view mirror, postseason accolades have begun to roll in for our local hoops heroes. The District 14 Coaches Association was the first to honor the athletes of the Southeast District, releasing their Girls and Boys All-District Teams.
The teams in Adams County fall in Division V, VI and VII and a quartet of local players were named First Team All-District by the coaches- North Adams’ Katelynn Boerger (Girls Div. VI), Jayce Rothwell, North Adams (Boys Div. VI), Breestin Schweickart, North Adams (Boys Division VI) and Manchester’s Parker Hayslip (Boys, Div. VII).
The entire lists for Divisions V, VI and VII are as follows:
Division V Girls
First Team: Daysha Reid, Portsmouth; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth; Marly Halcomb, Adena; Allie Baker, Huntington Ross; Lindsee Williams, Minford; Katelynn Boerger, North Adams
Second Team: Peyton May, Wheelersburg; Corinne Day, Adena; Jaylin Forbes, Piketon; Reese Ruckel, Southeastern Ross; Adrian Moehl, Westfall; Laila Kelley, Piketon
Third Team: Keke Woods, Portsmouth; Brailee Hauswirth, Huntington Ross; Emma Houston, Zane Trace; Claire Newman, Northwest; Rowan Ruckel, Southeastern Ross; Lexi Conkel, Minford
Honorable Mention: Jacey Smith, Adena; Tori Smith, Huntington Ross; Maggie Risner, Minford; Tatum Grooms, North Adams; Mollyann Runyon, Northwest; Reeselynn Shanks, Piketon; Hayven Carter, Portsmouth; Gracie Brown, Southeastern Ross; Ashlah Staten, West Union; Mackenzie Cook, Westfall; Mia Vastine, Wheelersburg; Haylynn Bogges-Pierce, Zane Trace
Players of the Year: Daysha Reid and Sienna Allen, Portsmouth
Coach of the Year: Amy Hughes, Portsmouth
Division VI Girls
First Team: Raquel Hackney, Ripley; Tabby Schumacher, Eastern Brown; Laken Gullett, Eastern Pike; Addison Roberts, Whiteoak; Adilynn Carraher, Lynchburg-Clay
Second Team: Rilee Quickle, Fairfield; Addy Hauke, Whiteoak; Brayleigh Pistole, Portsmouth West; Macey Whisman, Portsmouth West; Abigail Smalley, Peebles
Third Team: Ella Thompson, Lucasville Valley; Sophia Uhl, Eastern Brown; Brooklyn Manning, Ripley; Karris Dye, Paint Valley; Meri Jackson, Fairfield
Honorable Mention: Lilly Yuppa, Eastern Brown; Cylie Weaver, Eastern Pike; Vivian Henninger, Fairfield; Katelyn Queen, Lucasville Valley; Joslyn Rockey, Lynchburg-Clay; Sophia Stauffer, Paint Valley; Angel Gray, Peebles; Hailey Carver, Portsmouth West; Grace Taylor, Ripley; Kylee Hamm, Whiteoak
Player of the Year: Raquel Hackney, Ripley
Coach of the Year: Cole Schaefer, Whiteoak
Division VII Girls
First Team: Abbie Knapp, Green; Matti Hayslip, Green; Emma Emmett, Portsmouth Clay; Addi Claxon, South Webster; Laney Strickland, Notre Dame
Second Team: Arenda Gosselin, New Boston; Brookleyn Boyer, New Boston; Faith Scott, Manchester; Jaysa Bryant, Notre Dame; Bree Hicks, Notre Dame; Cailee Blevins, South Webster
Honorable Mention: Ava Abrams, Green; Bella Hughes, Manchester; Justina Williams, New Boston; Kaylyn Darden, Notre Dame; Sophia Craft, Portsmouth Clay; Kennedy Hamilton, South Webster; Kerrigan Marhoover, Western Latham
Player of the Year: Abbie Knapp, Green
Coach of the Year: Melissa Knapp, Green
Division V Boys
First Team: Myles Montgomery, Minford; Bennett Kayser, Minford; Grady Barber, Eastern Brown; Jackson Shoemaker, Minford; Brenden Vice, Northwest; Grady Stewart, Zane Trace
Second Team: Braylon Rucker, Wheelersburg; Braxton Vance, Eastern Brown; Gunnar McCullough, Zane Trace; Aidden Armbrister, Northwest; Bo Henry, Piketon; Daequon Woods, Portsmouth
Honorable Mention: Kade Walkup, Eastern Brown; Kade Glocker, Minford; Jake Brown, Northwest; Treven Shanks, Piketon; Malachi Loper, Portsmouth; Gavin Jarvis, West Union; Landon McGraw, Wheelersburg; Landon Robinson, Zane Trace
Players of the Year: Myles Montgomery and Bennett Kayser, Minford
Coach of the Year: Josh Shoemaker, Minford
Division VI Boys
First Team: Tucker Leist, Eastern Pike; Jayce Rothwell, North Adams; Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley; Denver Clinton, Lynchburg; Breestin Schweickart, North Adams; Lane Williams, Southeastern Ross
Second Team: Frankie Hirsch, Huntington Ross; Carson Reed, Peebles; Chase Davis, Lucasville Valley; Boston Webb, Eastern Pike; Carson Free, Paint Valley; Will Kegley, Portsmouth West
Third Team: Joey Francis, Adena; Declan Davis, Eastern Pike; Carson Osborne, North Adams; Christian Copen, Lucasville Valley; Braxten Conaway, Lucasville Valley; Corbin Miller, Portsmouth West
Honorable Mention: Colton Garrison, Adena; Aiden Werner, Eastern Pike; Gabe Beardsley, Huntington Ross; Blake Lundy, Lucasville Valley; Cody Bell, Lynchburg-Clay; Connor Young, North Adams; Jase Rinehart, Paint Valley; Garrett Shiveley, Peebles; Ryan McCullough, Portsmouth Clay; Logan Wolfenbarker, Portsmouth West; Blake Fyffe, Ripley; Carter Fisher, Southeastern Ross
Player of the Year: Tucker Leist, Eastern Pike
Coach of the Year: Ethan Leist, Eastern Pike
Division VII Boys
First Team: Drew Haggy, Western Latham; Jon Knapp, Green; Dylan Shupert, South Webster; Kam Janes, Western Latham; Brody Smith, Fairfield; Parker Hayslip, Manchester; Landon Barbarits, Notre Dame
Second Team: Wyatt McNeil, New Boston; Zander Roades, Whiteoak; Logan McIntosh, Fairfield; Myles Phillips, Notre Dame; Eli Roberts, South Webster; Braylon Roberts, Manchester; Kaiden Huston, Sciotoville East
Honorable Mention: Griffin Friend, Fairfield; Landon Kimbler, Green; Elijah Crabtree, Manchester; Lamarcus Parker, New Boston; Aaron Bradford, Notre Dame; Keegan Barker, Sciotoville East; Hunter Barnard, South Webster; Landon Owens, Western Latham; Brady Brandenburg, Whiteoak
Player of the Year: Drew Haggy, Western Lathan
Coaches of the Year: Matt Mader, Notre Dame; Norm Persin, South Webster; Quentin Williams, Fairfield