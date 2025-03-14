By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After completing his third consecutive trip to the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament, senior Ethan Cantrell has left an indelible footprint on the school’s wrestling program. In his trip to Columbus last weekend, Cantrell made WUHS wrestling history, becoming the first male wrestler from the school to place in the state tournament and earn a podium spot, placing eighth in the state.

Wrestling in the Division III 120 lb class, Cantrell won his first match of the state tourney, defeating Xander Gfell-King from Milton-Edison. In his second match, Cantrell was defeated by Kaden Lawson from Tuslaw High School, dropping him into the consolation bracket.

In the consolation rounds, Cantrell defeated Collin Eckman from Clearview High School, then fell to Owen Patchen from Monroeville. In his final match up of the weekend for the seventh place spot, he was defeated by Corbin Kimmel from Wayne Trace, leaving him in eighth place overall but still with a spot on the podium.

Cantrell’s legacy at West Union will include two sectional championships, two -time district finals and a record that will likely stand for awhile, 162 career wins.