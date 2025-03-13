By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With a tough 2024-25 season behind the, the Manchester Lady Greyhounds continue to look to brighter days in the future. Why is that? Well, this season’ roster was the epitome of a young basketball squad- only two seniors, two juniors, then one sophomore and seven freshmen. With the junior high talent moving up, the Lady Hounds will be young again next season but will be looking for significant gains in the win column.

The Manchester girls finished this past season with a record of 3-20, claiming wins over Portsmouth Clay (46-44), Sciotoville East (58-7) and Western Latham (58-19). The lady Hounds bowed out in their first postseason contest, losing to Symmes Valley 60-40.

The Lady Hounds were led by a pair of freshmen, both of whom earned All-District recognition. Faith Scott averaged 6.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game while classmate Bella Hughes added an identical 6.6 points per outing with an average of 3.5 boards. Junior Mahayla Brown put up 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. The team’s only two graduating seniors will be Raegan Wikoff and Gabby Arnett.

Ever the optimist, head coach Jordan Johnson is looking for bigger and better things in the 2025-26 campaign.

“This season was a challenging one but it was something our young players needed to endure,” said Johnson. “We have a very talented group which hasn’t translated into wins yet but the experience we have gained should catapult us to a fantastic offseason. We are excited to get talented eighth grade group to showcase with our young core and our returning upperclassmen. The roster we have going into next season is the best we have had here at Manchester in a few years.”

“I believe you will see a complete 180 next season out of this group.”

(Photo courtesy of Impressive Studios)