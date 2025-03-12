Submitted News
The North Adams Beta Club once again competed at the State Beta Convention held in Columbus last week. In total, the club earned 22 first place awards, 23 second place awards and 13 thirrd place awards and brought home the award for Overall First Place Club.
Listed below are the members who competed both virtually and in-person and their placings.
Agriscience Test:
• Jacob Wheeler- Third Place, Ninth Grade
• Grace DeAtley -First Place, 10th Grade
• Beau Hesler – First Place, 11th Grade
• Anna Armstrong – Third Place, 12th Grade
Best in Show – Art, Division II:
• Megan Reid
Biomedical Health Science Division II:
• Madi Hafer – Second Place, 10th Grade
• Addison Shupert – Second Place, 11th Grade
• Katelynn Boerger – First place, 12th Grade
Black & White Photography Division I:
• Kelby MItchell – Second Place
Book Battle:
Ava Kingsley, Megan Reid and Aulbrea Meade – Second Place
Cake Decoration Division I:
• Mia Kingsley – Second Place
Cake Decoration Division II:
• Alanna Mays – Second Place
Digital Art Division I:
• Jaylen Hickman – Second Place
Digital Art Division II:
• Emmy Holt – First Place
Digitally Enhanced Photography Division II:
• Sydney Davis – Second Place
Drawing Division I:
• Emmalynn Jamison – Third Place
Drawing Division II:
• Alanna Mays – First Place
Fiber Arts Division I:
• Ava Baker – First Place
French Test:
• Jimmy Hickey – Second Place, 11th Grade
Hand Drawn Anime Division II:
• Elana Wallace – First Place
Health and Physical Education Test:
• Maxwell Gray – Third Place, Ninth Grade
• Mia Kingsley – Third Place, 10th Grade
• Natalie Ragan – Third Place, 11th Grade
• Alanna Mays – First Place, 12th Grade
Jewelry Division II:
• Hannah Hesler – Second Place
Language Arts Test:
• Ainsley Thompson – Second place, 11th Grade
Living Literature:
• Madi Hafer, Morgan Wheeler, Grace DeAtley, Miley Hesler, Payton Grooms, Myla Wolke- Third Place
Math Test:
• Emmy Holt – First place, 11th Grade
• Cameron McCann – Second Place, 12th Grade
Mixed Media Division I:
• Madi Hafer – Third Place
On-Site Drawing Division II:
• Ava Kinsley – Third Place
On-Site Painting Division II:
• Dakota McIntosh – Second Place
Painting Division I:
• Mia Kinsley – First Place
Painting Division II:
• Megan Reid – First Place
Performing Arts Dance:
• Anna Shelton – First Place
Poetry Division I:
• Brianna Cannon – Third Place
Poetry Division II:
• Elaina Wallace – Second Place
Pottery Division I:
• Emma Thatcher – First Place
Pottery Division II:
• Natalie Ragan – First Place
Psychology Test:
• Payton Grooms – Third Place, 10th Grade
• Megan Reid – Second Place, 12th Grade
Quilling Division II:
• Leah Caldwell – Second Place
Science Test:
• Zaylee Eldridge – First Place, 10th Grade
• Jasmine Hill – Second Place, 11th Grade
• Connor Young – Second place, 12th Grade
Sculpture Division II:
• Taylor McIntire – First Place
Social Studies Test:
• Carson Davis – First Place, Ninth Grade
• Colin Tolle – First Place, 11th Grade
• Jayce Rothwell – First Place, 12th Grade
Spanish Test:
• Ava Baker – First Place, Ninth Grade
• Jackson Harper – First Place, 10th Grade
• Randall Dunkin – Second Place, 11th Grade
• Brooke Newman – Second place, 12th Grade
Speech Division I:
• Johnie Edwards – Third Place
Speech Division II:
• Randall Dunkin – Second Place
Two Dimensional Design:
• Anna Armstrong, Mia Kingsley, Aulbrea Meade – First Place
US History Test:
• Riley Kirker – Second Place, 10th Grade
• Hannah Hesler – Second Place, 11th Grade
Woodworking Division I:
• Maxwell Gray – Third Place