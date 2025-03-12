Submitted News

The North Adams Beta Club once again competed at the State Beta Convention held in Columbus last week. In total, the club earned 22 first place awards, 23 second place awards and 13 thirrd place awards and brought home the award for Overall First Place Club.

Listed below are the members who competed both virtually and in-person and their placings.

Agriscience Test:

• Jacob Wheeler- Third Place, Ninth Grade

• Grace DeAtley -First Place, 10th Grade

• Beau Hesler – First Place, 11th Grade

• Anna Armstrong – Third Place, 12th Grade

Best in Show – Art, Division II:

• Megan Reid

Biomedical Health Science Division II:

• Madi Hafer – Second Place, 10th Grade

• Addison Shupert – Second Place, 11th Grade

• Katelynn Boerger – First place, 12th Grade

Black & White Photography Division I:

• Kelby MItchell – Second Place

Book Battle:

Ava Kingsley, Megan Reid and Aulbrea Meade – Second Place

Cake Decoration Division I:

• Mia Kingsley – Second Place

Cake Decoration Division II:

• Alanna Mays – Second Place

Digital Art Division I:

• Jaylen Hickman – Second Place

Digital Art Division II:

• Emmy Holt – First Place

Digitally Enhanced Photography Division II:

• Sydney Davis – Second Place

Drawing Division I:

• Emmalynn Jamison – Third Place

Drawing Division II:

• Alanna Mays – First Place

Fiber Arts Division I:

• Ava Baker – First Place

French Test:

• Jimmy Hickey – Second Place, 11th Grade

Hand Drawn Anime Division II:

• Elana Wallace – First Place

Health and Physical Education Test:

• Maxwell Gray – Third Place, Ninth Grade

• Mia Kingsley – Third Place, 10th Grade

• Natalie Ragan – Third Place, 11th Grade

• Alanna Mays – First Place, 12th Grade

Jewelry Division II:

• Hannah Hesler – Second Place

Language Arts Test:

• Ainsley Thompson – Second place, 11th Grade

Living Literature:

• Madi Hafer, Morgan Wheeler, Grace DeAtley, Miley Hesler, Payton Grooms, Myla Wolke- Third Place

Math Test:

• Emmy Holt – First place, 11th Grade

• Cameron McCann – Second Place, 12th Grade

Mixed Media Division I:

• Madi Hafer – Third Place

On-Site Drawing Division II:

• Ava Kinsley – Third Place

On-Site Painting Division II:

• Dakota McIntosh – Second Place

Painting Division I:

• Mia Kinsley – First Place

Painting Division II:

• Megan Reid – First Place

Performing Arts Dance:

• Anna Shelton – First Place

Poetry Division I:

• Brianna Cannon – Third Place

Poetry Division II:

• Elaina Wallace – Second Place

Pottery Division I:

• Emma Thatcher – First Place

Pottery Division II:

• Natalie Ragan – First Place

Psychology Test:

• Payton Grooms – Third Place, 10th Grade

• Megan Reid – Second Place, 12th Grade

Quilling Division II:

• Leah Caldwell – Second Place

Science Test:

• Zaylee Eldridge – First Place, 10th Grade

• Jasmine Hill – Second Place, 11th Grade

• Connor Young – Second place, 12th Grade

Sculpture Division II:

• Taylor McIntire – First Place

Social Studies Test:

• Carson Davis – First Place, Ninth Grade

• Colin Tolle – First Place, 11th Grade

• Jayce Rothwell – First Place, 12th Grade

Spanish Test:

• Ava Baker – First Place, Ninth Grade

• Jackson Harper – First Place, 10th Grade

• Randall Dunkin – Second Place, 11th Grade

• Brooke Newman – Second place, 12th Grade

Speech Division I:

• Johnie Edwards – Third Place

Speech Division II:

• Randall Dunkin – Second Place

Two Dimensional Design:

• Anna Armstrong, Mia Kingsley, Aulbrea Meade – First Place

US History Test:

• Riley Kirker – Second Place, 10th Grade

• Hannah Hesler – Second Place, 11th Grade

Woodworking Division I:

• Maxwell Gray – Third Place