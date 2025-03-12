Submitted News

Tyler Christopher and his Live Band present, “The Ultimate Elvis Presley Tribute Show” at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center on Saturday, March 22. This is the ninth annual event, which is a benefit for the operation of the Highlan County Senior Center, a 501(C)(3) non-profit and non-government funded organization. The public is invited to this exciting and electric show.

Tyler Christopher, the 34-year-old artist, performs over 200 shows a year and has sold out the senior center’s Elvis Presley annual event every year for the past eight years. He has followers from all over, even some out of state, that attend the center’s event every year. Among many awards for his performance and being nationally recognized, Christopher also competed in a national competition in New York and won first place. With his superb voice, dance moves, mannerisms and costuming of Elvis Presley in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, Christopher creates a show that truly is the replication of the legacy of Elvis Presley in his prime. Christopher was ranked top five in the world at the Tupelo, Mississippi Elvis Festival. With his live band, the show covers the entire career of Elvis and brings back the young, energetic excitement of Elvis Presley. The band includes back-up vocals, lead guitar, bass guitar, keyboard and a sound and light crew. This event is a concert that takes place on a stage.

This event typically sells out before the show, so advance tickets are strongly encouraged. The show is at 7 p.m and is about two hours with an intermission. The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is located at 185 Muntz Street in Hillsboro, Ohio.

You can purchase your ticket at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with cash, check or credit card. You can also visit HighlandSeniors.com to purchase. Purchasing tickets over the phone with the Senior Center’s Front Desk is also welcomed during the office hours listed above. Those who purchase tickets online, or via phone, will receive their tickets the night of the event at the door. To reach the Senior Center’s Front Desk, call (937) 393-4745. Limited tickets are available.

Tickets are as follows: Front Row: $45. Doors open for front row ticket holders at 6:15 p.m and includes a mini- dessert platter and drinks; tea, lemonade and water., Second Row : $40. Doors open for second row ticket holders at 6:25 p.m. and includes a light candy treat with popcorn and drinks; tea, lemonade and water., General Seating: $35. Doors open for general seating ticket holders at 6:40 p.m. and includes popcorn and drinks; tea, lemonade and water., Back Row- $30. Doors open for back row ticket holders at 6:40 p.m. and also includes popcorn and drinks; tea, lemonade and water.