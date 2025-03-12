Submitted News

On Tuesday, January 14, a wildlife rehabilitation facility reached out to Ryen Shiveley of FEATHER, Inc., an organization dedicated to the care of abandoned exotic wildlife based in Adams County, Ohio, to help a male African Serval.

The animal was surrendered after being kept illegally as a pet and was in serious danger of being euthanized if permanent placement could not be found. Ryen holds both USDA federal and ODNR state permits for exotic animals, but an additional Rescue Facilities permit would need to be obtained in order for him to offer sanctuary to the serval. The additional permit is contingent on a proper enclosure, which needs to be built.

Servals are long-legged members of the feline family. Smaller than most “Big Cats,” they weigh between 20 and 40 pounds and can live up to 25 years.

While Ryen is willing to provide the serval a great home, he needs an enclosure to be built to obtain the final permit and to provide him with enough space and security to thrive. Please consider a donation today to help build the enclosure so that this beautiful exotic animal will not have to be euthanized.

Donations may be made through GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/d3255305 and may be made in honor or memory of an animal or animal-lover in your family.

For more information about FEATHER, which is the sanctuary wing of Family Traditions Animal Adventure, please visit https://www.familytraditionsanimaladventure.com/contact-10.