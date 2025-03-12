By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Libraries are offering an exciting lineup of activities this March, providing you with opportunities to learn, create, and explore. Check out our festive St. Patrick’s Day Storytimes to hands-on science experiments and DIY household maintenance sessions. With special Enrichment and Craft Kits available for curbside pickup and creative sessions for budding young artists, these events aim to bring the community together in a fun and educational way.

The North Adams Library will have a special St. Patrick’s Day Storytime, featuring our Bernedoodle friend, Bingo at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18. This engaging experience will be filled with songs, crafts and delightful stories.

In addition to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities, the Manchester Library will host Spring Storytime sessions at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19 and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 20. These sessions will immerse your children in the spirit of spring through songs, a bee-themed craft, and a reading of “Mouse’s First Spring” by Lauren Thompson. The celebration of nature will continue at the West Union Library with a Sharks Storytime at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 20. Your children will enjoy singing songs, crafting a paper bag shark, and listening to “Clark the Shark” by Bruce Hale.

For families visiting the Peebles Library, enrichment kits will be available via curbside pickup, while the library undergoes a carpet replacement project from March 10 – 29. On Wednesday, March 19, Rain-themed Enrichment Kits will be provided, featuring book recommendations and activities that promote phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and creativity. Additionally, Smorgasbord To-Go Kits will be available for children aged 6 to 11, offering an assortment of fun and educational activities to keep young minds engaged during the temporary closure.

Creativity will take center stage at the Manchester Library on Thursday, March 20 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. as children aged 6 to 11 are invited to craft Popsicle Stick Flowers. Your children will be immersed in this hands-on activity, which provides a wonderful way to embrace the beauty of spring as they express their artistic talents. Meanwhile, at the West Union Library on the same day at 3 p.m., your young artists will have the chance to explore tape resist watercolor painting. This unique craft encourages experimentation with color and design, resulting in one-of-a-kind masterpieces!

For those interested in science, the North Adams Library will host an exciting hands-on activity on Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20 at 3 p.m. Your children will create their own shamrock crystals by shaping pipe cleaner shamrocks and dipping them into a special solution to watch the crystallization process unfold. This experiment offers a creative way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, while learning about basic chemistry.

Adults seeking practical skills can attend the third session of the Household DIY Series at the North Adams Library on Saturday, March 22 at 1 p.m. This session will focus on appliance maintenance and repair, providing valuable resources and guidance for keeping household appliances in top condition. You will learn tips to extend the lifespan of your appliances and handle minor repairs with confidence.

These upcoming library events promise a variety of engaging and educational experiences for your family. Whether through storytelling, crafts, science experiments, or DIY learning, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the season and expand knowledge in a fun and interactive way. Contact us for more information: North Adams Library: (937) 386-2556 — Peebles Library: (937) 587-2085 — Manchester Library: (937) 549-3359 — West Union Library: (937) 544-2591. We can’t wait to see you in the library!