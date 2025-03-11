By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the second consecutive season, West Union High School will be represented at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championship, again this season by senior Ethan Cantrell. Cantrell earned that honor by placing as the Division III runner-up in last weekend’s district meet held at Coshocton High School.

Wrestling in the 120 weight class, Cantrell went through the brackets with three consecutive wins, putting him in the finals with an opportunity to be the district champion. In that final match up, Cantrell was defeated by Waynedale’s’ Isaak Kelly, but still qualified for state as district runner-up but will still be making his third trip to the state meet.

History was also made at the division III district meet for the wrestling team from Manchester High School. Greyhound wrestlers Brendan Barnes and Colton Arnett became the first in school history to achieve a victory at the district level, Arnett in the 113 weight class and Barnes in the 19o class.

with his 38-5 season record, West Union’s Cantrell will be in state action on March 7 at the Ohio State University Schottenstein Center.