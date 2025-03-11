By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County has a new sheriff, and he’s already making an impact. Sheriff Kenny Dick, who was elected in 2024 and officially took office on January 6, has stepped into the role with enthusiasm and a strong dedication to the people of Adams County. Despite the challenges that come with leading a law enforcement agency, Sheriff Dick has found his transition both smooth and rewarding.

“This is the first leadership position I’ve held, and while it’s a bit different from previous roles, it’s been incredibly enjoyable,” Sheriff Dick shared. “The men and women here are so dedicated to this community. I knew they were hardworking before, but seeing it daily has been inspiring.”

Sheriff Dick oversees three key units: road patrol, corrections, and dispatch. He credits the commitment of his staff for making the job easier and ensuring that law enforcement in Adams County remains effective and responsive. Since taking office, he has been met with overwhelming support from the community, with residents stopping by just to congratulate him or share their thoughts.

One of the things Sheriff Dick looks forward to every day is meeting new people and making a difference in their lives. His background as an investigator, particularly in prosecuting crimes against children, has given him a deep understanding of how law enforcement can change lives. Now, as sheriff, he’s broadening his outreach beyond victims, engaging directly with young people in schools and the broader community.

“I used to only go to schools to talk to someone who had suffered from a crime. Now, I get to speak to entire classrooms and gymnasiums full of aspiring young people,” he said. “That’s something I truly enjoy.”

Sheriff Dick believes that fostering relationships with the younger generation is key to preventing future crime and drug abuse. By actively participating in school events and speaking engagements, he hopes to inspire trust and provide guidance to the youth of Adams County.

While the job brings many rewarding moments, there are also tough challenges. Sheriff Dick is deeply concerned about the ongoing drug crisis affecting Adams County, particularly opioid addiction. He has met many parents who are struggling to help their children escape the grip of addiction, and he’s seen firsthand how it affects families from all walks of life.

“There are families who have done everything right, yet their kids still get caught up in addiction. Sometimes it starts with a single pain pill, often prescribed by a doctor,” he said. “The suffering is real, and the hardest part is seeing people lose hope. That’s why we’re working on programs to give them hope and resources to recover.”

Sheriff Dick is working with the Prosecutor’s Office and the Courts to establish new initiatives aimed at combating drug abuse, including educational programs in schools and partnerships with rehabilitation centers. By addressing the issue proactively, he hopes to prevent further tragedies and provide much-needed support to struggling families.

Sheriff Dick is stepping into the role after the tenure of longtime Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, who served four consecutive terms over 16 years. Sheriff Rogers left a legacy of youth programs and community engagement, which Sheriff Dick is committed to continuing.

“Sheriff Rogers was dedicated to helping kids through programs like boot camps and ‘Shop with a Cop.’ He believed that if we reached children early, we could keep them on the right path,” he said. “I want to continue those efforts because they work.”

The transition between the two sheriffs has been seamless, with Sheriff Rogers personally mentoring Sheriff Dick to ensure he was prepared. While some new sheriffs in other counties faced obstacles, Sheriff Dick considers himself fortunate to have had such strong support.

Sheriff Rogers’ mentorship provided valuable insight into the complexities of the role, allowing Sheriff Dick to hit the ground running. His predecessor’s guidance has been instrumental in helping him navigate the responsibilities of leading the sheriff’s department and maintaining its strong connection with the community.

One of the core principles Sheriff Dick has carried into his tenure is an open-door policy, ensuring that citizens feel heard and valued. Unlike larger metropolitan areas where meeting the sheriff is rare, in Adams County, Sheriff Dick makes himself accessible.

“If you have an issue, come talk to me,” the Sheriff siad. “If we can’t solve it together, we’ll find the resources that can.”

Sheriff Dick firmly believes that communication and transparency are essential in building trust between law enforcement and the community. He encourages residents to voice their concerns, knowing that strong relationships between citizens and law enforcement lead to a safer, more united county.

Looking ahead, Sheriff Dick remains focused on strengthening relationships with the community, addressing drug-related issues, and ensuring the safety and well-being of Adams County’s residents. He also plans to enhance officer training programs and invest in technology to improve the efficiency of the sheriff’s office.

“It’s truly a privilege to serve in this role,” he said. “I don’t take it lightly, and I’m here to be the voice of the people in law enforcement.”

With a passion for service and a commitment to the community, Sheriff Kenny Dick is already making a difference—and Adams County is ready to support him every step of the way.