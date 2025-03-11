Submitted News

Leslie Phillips and Jessica Swayne were awarded scholarships by the Adams County Community Foundation to complete the Medical Assistant program at the Adams County Training and Business Center. Both young ladies are now employed in medical jobs.

The Adams County Community Foundaton was the first in the area to offer scholarships for students pursuing trade and vocational training programs.

Pictured above, from left, are Vicki Carrington, Director, BC Adult Career Campuses, Jessica Swayne, Leslie Phillips, and Paul Worley, President, Adams County Community Foundation.