Jack Dean McClanahan, 69, of Seaman passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Hospice of Hope Inpatient at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. He was born on December 22, 1955 in Peebles to the late Charles Frederick McClanahan and Evelyn Marie Sattler.

He was married on September 25, 1982 to Beverly Tolle McClanahan of Seaman. In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his daughters, Claire Fisher of West Union and Susan Renae (Jeremiah) Johnson of Peebles; grandchildren, Caitlin, Kylie, Kaden and Nora; siblings, Tom McClanahan, George McClanahan, David McClanahan, Rose Harris, Howard McClanahan, Tom McClanahan and Gary McClanahan; and brother-in-laws; Gail Tolle, Dale Tolle and Denver Tolle.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Jim McClanahan, Louise McClanahan and Raymond McClanahan.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with Pastor John Niswander officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Union Cemetery in Peebles. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.