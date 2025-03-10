Submitted News

March is DD Awareness Month. Individuals with developmental disabilities want you to know that inclusion matters! Conscious inclusion fosters empowerment and community.

On Sunday March 16 at 2 p.m., the basketball rivalry between the Venture Hawks and the Sheriff’s Eagles will be renewed. Expect plenty of exciting hoops action and fun for everyone involved.

Doors open at 1 p.m. at West Union High School for this annual battle. Come cheer on our friends with developmental disabilities of Adams County and promote full participation in the community.

Ex-Adams County Kimmy Rogers will be coaching the Venture Hawks and the new Adams County Sheriff, Kenny Dick, will lead the Eagles.