By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Chris Allen Crothers Band is set to compete in the second qualifying round of the Voice of America (VOA) Battle of the Bands at Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester, Ohio, on March 29. The competition, a collaboration between VOA and Lori’s Roadhouse, offers local talent the opportunity to perform on the main stage at the 2025 VOA Country Music Festival, one of Ohio’s premier country music events.

Chris Crothers, the band’s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, discovered the competition through his previous performances at Lori’s Roadhouse. Having played two shows at the venue, Crothers decided to enter the contest for a chance to showcase his band’s talent on a grand stage.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to compete,” said Crothers. “Winning our round on March 29 would move us into the finals on June 7, where four finalists will compete for the main stage spot at the VOA Country Music Festival in August.”

The Battle of the Bands consists of four qualifying rounds, with four bands competing in each. Winners from each round will advance to the finals on June 7. The ultimate winner of the competition will earn the chance to perform on the main stage at the VOA Country Music Festival, scheduled for August 7-10 at VOA Metro Park in West Chester.

Voting in the competition is determined by a combination of a panel of judges (65%) and audience votes (35%). Each attendee will receive one vote, making audience participation a crucial factor in the band’s success. The March 29 event at Lori’s Roadhouse will begin at 8 p.m., featuring four bands, each given 35 minutes to perform, along with 10 minutes for setup and teardown. The lineup order will be announced closer to the event date, and Crothers plans to update fans on his band’s social media pages with more details as they become available.

Crothers is no stranger to competitive performances. As a solo artist, he previously competed at Lori’s Roadhouse for a chance to open for a national act. While he did not win, his runner-up placement led to performances as a direct support act for Nashville artist Leah Crose and, more recently, Devin Milton and Co. These experiences have helped him gain valuable stage presence and exposure, further solidifying his reputation as a standout performer in the local country music scene.

The Chris Allen Crothers Band consists of talented musicians from Adams, Brown, and Pike Counties, all with extensive backgrounds in rock, country, and bluegrass bands. The current lineup includes Len Fuson – Bass Guitar, Chris Foster – Piano, Backing Vocals, Ben Parker – Pedal Steel Guitar, Backing Vocals, Adam Hoople – Rhythm Guitar, Backing Vocals, Roy Rigsby – Lead Guitar, Matt Grooms – Drums, and Chris Crothers – Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar.

Despite being a relatively new band, having formed in 2023, the current lineup has only been together for about four months. However, the collective experience of the members contributes to the band’s unique and polished sound. Each musician brings their own style and background, ranging from gospel and country to bluegrass and rock, resulting in a fusion that resonates with a wide range of country music fans.

Crothers’ musical roots trace back to gospel music in church, where he developed his love for southern gospel quartet harmonies. Influenced by 90s and 2000s country, as well as classic gospel, the band’s unique sound reflects its members’ diverse musical backgrounds. His exposure to country music through C103 radio also played a crucial role in shaping his passion and approach to music.

“Growing up, I was always surrounded by gospel and country music, and that’s what has shaped me as an artist,” said Crothers. “That blend of influences has carried over into what we do as a band today.”

As the competition draws near, the Chris Allen Crothers Band is preparing for their performance by fine-tuning their setlist and rehearsing extensively. With only 35 minutes to make an impression on both the judges and the audience, the band plans to deliver an energetic and engaging performance that showcases their signature sound and musical chemistry.

The competition at Lori’s Roadhouse is expected to draw a large crowd, and fans of the band are encouraged to attend and cast their vote. Since the audience vote makes up a significant portion of the final decision, the presence of supporters will be essential in helping the band advance to the finals.

“We really hope people come out and support us,” Crothers emphasized. “It’s going to be a great night of live music, and every single vote will make a difference.”

For country music lovers and supporters of local talent, this event at Lori’s Roadhouse promises to be a night of great music and fierce competition. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the venue, and additional details about the competition can be found on the official Lori’s Roadhouse and Voice of America social media pages.

To stay updated on the band’s journey through the competition, fans can follow Chris Allen Crothers and the band on their official Facebook pages. With their unique blend of influences, tight-knit musicianship, and dedication to their craft, the Chris Allen Crothers Band is ready to take the stage and give it their all in hopes of earning a spot in the finals—and ultimately, the main stage of the VOA Country Music Festival.