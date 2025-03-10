Matt’s Take

I didn’t want to have to rant about this and it is sad that it has gotten to this point, but the mismanagement from Bengals ownership has truly sent this organization on a downward spiral. I’d like to stand outside of Paycor Stadium and yell “The price will only increase!” until one of them understands.

If Cincinnati would’ve acted when they should have, Bates would be playing for $12 million per year, Higgins would’ve signed for $23 million per year, Chase for $35 million per year, and Hendrickson for $25 million per year. Prices aren’t going down and after the recent Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby signings, these players will want even more. Now that Duke Tobin has agreed to make Ja’Marr Chase the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history (never ever say that before a signing), we now are looking at $40+ million for Chase.

It’s time to get the deals done, eat the losses that are a direct result of incompetence, and change the way this organization operates. I love the Bengals, I really do. Paul Brown was known as one of the biggest influencers in the game of football, but his family has failed to understand how to properly handle contracts and forming a roster. As JJ Watt stated, “Reward your players earlier and reap the benefits in the long run.” Never allow yourself to get in these standoffs year after year with your franchise players.

With that being said, I expect a deal done with Higgins today. If not and if this team goes into camp with multiple players unhappy with contract situations, you can nearly bank on another slow start. Now, there has been some good news as of recent, as Cincinnati locked up Mike Gesicki and Cody Ford, but it’s time to take care of the star players. Easy for me to say though when it’s not my money, right?

17 Days Away from Reds Opening Day

With just over two weeks away from meaningful baseball, the Reds are in a relatively healthy position and I truly believe this team has a chance at surprising a lot of people around the baseball world. Hats off to Brad Meador, Nick Krall, and ownership for everything they’ve done to get this roster to a point of truly being able to compete. Terry Francona is ready to make some noise and the city needs a quality year of Reds baseball. This truly feels like the year that it happens.

· The Reds announced the first four in the rotation to begin the year: Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez, and Brady Singer. The fifth spot is up for grabs between Andrew Abbott (injury), Rhett Lowder (injury), Carson Spiers, and Graham Ashcraft. I’d feel a whole lot better if Lowder or Abbott filled this fifth spot in the rotation.

· If Steer is out, I think it comes down to jacob Hurtubise or Blake Dunn for that final roster spot. I think they’ve both played well, but Dunn deserves that final spot.

· We have a true professional that will likely debut this year or next for the Reds in Sal Stewart. His approach is just different than our other prospects. He gets a lot of praise around the league. He looks major league ready.

· Chase Petty could find himself on the big league roster after a stint in AAA. He’s finally coming around and is posting some impressive numbers.

· I want to see Chase Burns on the fast track to the big leagues. The 22-year old could find himself in a Paul Skenes situation this season and I hope he pitches well enough to force the hand of calling him up early on this season. He has major league stuff already.

· Chris Sabo is the 2025 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Grand Marshal. This is awesome and I am hopeful for a Votto appearance in the future.