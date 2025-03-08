May 13, 1965

Representatives of the Multi-Channel Cable Company of Portsmouth met with the West Union Village Council Monday night to discuss the installation of cable television reception for the town.

Edward L. Glockner is president of the company and attended the meeting at which time he stated a reception tower would be erected between Peebles and West Union that would serve both towns. The cost of the tower would be around $100,000.

He went on to say customers using the cable would be able to get from eight to twelve stations on their sets. This would include Dayton, Huntington, Charleston, West Virginia, and Columbus. Another feature he stressed is that there is no interference from car, planes, or other types of machines that affect the reception.

For those who enjoy sport it was stated they will have 56 of the Cincinnati Reds baseball games each summer, plus 21 games with other teams playing, all of the Ohio State basketball games and a large number of football games.

There will be local employment included in the project for installation and maintenance workers when the lines are completed.

There will be an installation charge of $10 and a monthly rental of $5 a month for one set and $1 a month for each additional set.