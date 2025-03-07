Press Release

The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge-Star Ancestors Spring Equinox Peace Summit offers three days of ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other spiritually transformative opportunities.

The summit takes place from Friday, March 21- Sunday, March 23 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day at Woodland Altars, 33200 State Route 41, Peebles, Ohio where most presentations will be indoors. Admission ranges from $44 to $111 and there is an option for a livestream Zoom access as well. This family-friendly event allows children under 17 to have free admission.

The spring equinox represents rebirth, growth, renewal and balance and is known to be a powerful time of healing. The sacred gathering encourages people to envision a deep fusion of timeless wisdom echoing across the cosmos on the site connected to Serpent Mound by a powerful fault line—symbolizing transformation through connection. It is the only place on earth where a meteor has hit a fault line and the mound is the world’s largest surviving example of a prehistoric effigy mound. Visit the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/1688120838639424 or https://alternateuniverserockshop.com/events.

This transformative experience is a sacred gathering where internationally recognized elders, peace activists, and wisdom keepers from all nations, races, and backgrounds share their wisdom in over thirty musical and spoken presentations and ceremonies. Visitors can embrace a culture of compassion, love, and unity as renowned thought leaders inspire change, empowering people to see the world with fresh eyes and new perspectives.

Presentations include Bill Homann with the Mitchell-Hedges Crystal Skull, Tata Arthur Cushman, Grandmother Barbara Vitale, Maori Grandmother Rachel Page, Lawrence Rashad Greene, Beatrice Menase Kwe Jackson and many others. Vendors and artists offering one-of-a-kind jewelry, instruments, medicine bags, healing tools, and crystals will be at the event.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/serpent-mound-star-knowledgespring-equinox-peace-summit-star-ancestors-tickets-1035296538817 . Cash is best during the gathering as the electromagnetic anomalies in the area sometimes affect WiFi. PInformation about securing a vendor booth or alternative accommodations can be found on the event page. Only service animals will be permitted but no other pets will be allowed. A food vendor will be on site with vegan and omnivore choices throughout the event. No illegal drugs or excessive use of intoxicants will be permitted and those violating the rule will be asked to leave.