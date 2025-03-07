By Alexander Simonson

WUES Fifth Grader

Truly amazing things are happening at West Union Elementary School this year, and one in particular is connected to an elective class called Entrepreneurship. Two fifth grade teachers, Mrs. Weeks and Mrs. Holsinger, have led this entrepreneurship class as they put their skills to the test by creating and selling items at school. Through their creativity, hard work and dedication, they raised an impressive $270.

Instead of keeping the money, the class made a thoughtful and generous decision—they voted to donate the entire amount to the Wilson Children’s Home in West Union. To personally accept the donation, a representative from the children’s home visited the school, expressing gratitude on behalf of the children. The funds were used to provide supplies and meaningful experiences for those in need.

This act of kindness speaks volumes about the compassion and generosity of these students and the power of STEAM-powered learning. Their selflessness has made a real impact, and they deserve a powerful amount of recognition for their incredible efforts.