Franklin D. Franklin, 90, husband of Linda Phipps Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky. Born in Millstone, Kentucky on March 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Archie C. and Ival Holcomb Franklin.

Mr. Franklin was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a Christian.

In addition to his loving wife of 25 years, he is survived by four children, Tammy (Steve) Heavrin, Archie (Julie) Franklin, F.D. (Mandy) Franklin, Jr. and Tim (Kim) Franklin; three siblings, Cora Brown, Sara (Jack) Sharpshire and Edna Raye (Jim) Stamper; grandchildren, Robert, Kenny, Brandon, Janice, Preston, Errett and Mady; great grandson, Max; great granddaughters, Makenzie and Emory; several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Brown.

Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macedonia Christian Church, 4551 Winchester Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40509.