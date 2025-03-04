News Release

Interested in teaching elementary or middle school students? What about high school students? Maybe specializing in Career Technical Education or Intervention Specialist? Southern State Community College is now offering concentrations in Teacher Education to support the shortage of quality educators in our region – and at a fraction of the cost of a 4-year institution. These innovative pathways are designed to provide students with the academic foundation for various teacher licensures and hands-on experience that will enable them to transfer to four-year institutions and obtain teacher licensure quicker.

The new concentrations will offer a streamlined route to meet state requirements while providing the personalized support and affordable education that Southern State is known for. The program will be available to students pursuing careers in various educational settings, from primary education (PreK – fifth grade), middle childhood education (fourth – ninth grade), adolescent and young adult education (seventh – twelfth grade), intervention specialist (PreK – twelfth grade), and career technical education (fourth – twelfth grade).

A concentration is an academic focus within an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science Degree. Students must meet all requirements for the Associate of Arts or Associate of Science Degree and the Ohio Transfer 36 module to qualify for a concentration. College Credit Plus (CCP) students are also eligible to complete these courses or obtain this concentration while pursuing an associate’s degree.

“We are thrilled to promote the Licensure Pathway in Education, which will help provide a faster route for students pursuing an education degree in the growing demand for qualified educators in our community,” said Dr. Erika Goodwin, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. “This program not only aligns with our mission to provide accessible, affordable, high-quality education but also addresses the need to assist students aspiring to be educators in our school system,” adds Goodwin.

Students with specific baccalaureate goals should meet the degree requirements with electives that are approved by an advisor at the receiving institution.

The Licensure Pathway includes a mix of core education courses and preparation for transferring into a four-year baccalaureate licensure program. Students will benefit from expert faculty who are experienced in both the classroom and the field of education.

For more information about the program, including admission requirements, curriculum details, and application procedures, please visithttps://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/education.shtml.

Those interested can also contact Education Instructor Nicole Sheppard at nsheppard@sscc.edu or call (937) 393-3431, Ext. 3665.