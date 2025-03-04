Roscoe Lee Louden, 63, of West Union, Ohio, died Tuesday, February 11, 2025. He was born May 27, 1961. He was preceded in death by spouse, Marlene (Cox) Louden; mother, Mamie (Lundsford) Hicks; dad, Richard Lee Hicks; and a brother, Paul Louden.

Roscoe is survived by two sons, Zachary (Stephanie) Louden of Sardinia and Travis (Amanda) Louden of Winchester; one daughter, Jessica (Greg) Shreffler of Seaman; two grandsons, Mason Shreffler of Seaman and Alec Fields of Seaman; one granddaughter, Cailin Louden of Sardinia; and two sisters, Tammy Hicks and Elva Foster.

Roscoe was a former welder and his hobby was fishing.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. – noon on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Graveside Funeral is at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025 at the Cherry Fork Cemetary in Wayne Township in Adams County. Pastor Lorren Burns will officiate.

The interment is at the Cherry Fork Cemetary in Wayne Township in Adams County.