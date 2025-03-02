Press Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced that four institutions of higher education will receive awards to offer Ohio’s Teacher Bootcamp Program, creating first-hand experiences for up to 667 Ohio educators. Teacher bootcamps bring educators into local businesses to help expose them to the in-demand career skillsets their communities need so they can better prepare students to be career-ready upon graduation.

“Teacher bootcamps provide an opportunity for educators and local businesses to collaborate to ensure that students learn the skills that businesses in their own communities are looking for,” said Governor DeWine. “This is a win for educators, businesses, and—most importantly—Ohio students.”

During bootcamps, educators participate in business-led tours while completing related coursework. Through these experiences, the participating educators are exposed to new industries and jobs so they can use real-world knowledge to teach their students.

The four institutions of higher education receiving awards will facilitate the teacher experiences and receive reimbursement for tuition costs of coursework taken by teachers when they earn graduate credit or continuing education units.

Awarded Institutions of Higher Education Include:

Ashland University

Malone University

Lake Erie College

Shawnee State University

“Ensuring Ohio’s students are equipped with real-world skills and knowledge is crucial for their success. Our educators are true lifelong learners, and Ohio’s Teacher Bootcamp Program highlights the value of diverse experiences they can share and build upon to better prepare students for high-wage, in-demand careers,” said Stephen D. Dackin, director of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

“The additional knowledge teachers gain through the Bootcamp Program goes directly to enhancing the education their students receive,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Mike Duffey. “It’s one more way Ohio takes skilled workforce preparation to the next level.”

The goal of the Teacher Bootcamp Program is to incentivize teacher professional development and strengthen the quality of education in sectors like Broadband & 5G, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Transportation, Advanced Manufacturing, or other Trades.

Individuals interested in learning more about the program can visit Workforce.Ohio.gov/TeacherBootcamp.