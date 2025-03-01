Media Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 7:07 p.m. on February 28, 2025, on State Route 774 near mile marker 5, in Clark Township, Brown County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Yamaha R6, operated by Mr. Jeremy Lawson II, age 22, of Williamsburg Ohio, was traveling northeast on State Route 774, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Mr. Lawson was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hamersville Fire and EMS, and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.