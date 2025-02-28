Submitted News

Brothers Randall (R2) and Eros Dunkin recently won their respective high school and middle school archery divisions at the North Adams Green Devils NOCKDOWN Archery Tournament. Held at North Adams High School (NAHS) on February 1. The tournament involved 141 archers and 10 different teams: hosts North Adams High School and Middle School, Columbus South High School (Columbus, Ohio), Eastern Local Elementary and Middle School (Brown County, Ohio), Sugar Creek Christian Academy (Ironton, Ohio), Peebles High School and Middle School, and West Union High School and Middle School.

R2 Dunkin’s score of 274 was his personal best, ranking first out of 35 archers in the boys’ high school division and first overall in the boys’ division. Younger brother Eros Dunkin shot a 262 that ranked first out of 32 archers in the boys’ middle school division and fifth overall in the boys’ division (including high school archers). R2 had a total of 11 tens while Eros tallied 8 tens.

To make the brothers’ victories complete, NAHS High School Archery Team #1 placed first overall in the high school division, and the NAHS Middle School Team placed first in the middle school division. Having both qualified for state competition, R2 and Eros are now targeting individual and NAHS team success on Saturday, March 8, when they travel to Columbus, Ohio and compete in the 2025 Ohio Bullseye Championship.