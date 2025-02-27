By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A dock in the Village of Manchester, designed to provide river access for boaters and hunters, broke free from its moorings and floated down the Ohio River before being struck by a barge late Tuesday night (February 18) into Wednesday morning (February 19). Despite desperate efforts from local volunteers to secure and recover the dock, it was ultimately lost to the river’s powerful currents.

The dock, which included an ADA-accessible canoe and kayak launch, was originally installed through a grant costing approximately $60,000. Normally removed after boating season, the dock was left in the river this winter to accommodate waterfowl hunters and late-season fishermen. However, when the river rose in mid-February, it lifted the dock above its moorings, setting it adrift.

At the February 18 Manchester Village Council meeting, Councilwoman Christine Henderson explained that while the village had planned to remove the dock, unpredictable river conditions and severe weather delayed the process. “We were in the process of getting those docks out,” Henderson said. “We thought we had more time, but we did not. We prayed. We just prayed.”

Henderson also emphasized the challenges faced trying to get the docks out of the water after the special use period ended. “You never know about the river,” she said. “We had bad weather in January, freezing temperatures. The river rose again. And on February 13, after the river had gone down, we were in the process of getting ready to take the docks out. But then I started getting reports that the river was going to come up again. We thought we had more time, but we did not.”

Local volunteers, including Water Department employees, Kevin Walters, Brian Edwards, Steve Henderson and Police Chief Dakota Brown, and other community members worked tirelessly to reclaim the dock. Twice, the team successfully managed to secure a rope to the dock from the shore, briefly stopping its downstream movement. At one point, they had successfully tied it off near the site of the former Moyer Restaurant. However, the force of the river proved too strong. The rope broke, and the dock was pulled away once more.

Henderson credited the dedication of the volunteers who risked the frigid waters in their attempts to recover the structure. “I want to thank every one of them,” she said. “Last night, the mayor, myself, Steve, and Dakota, we were over there. We actually had Moondoggie (LIVERee) ready to go in the water. We were trying to find wetsuits. But that’s why we had Dakota, because Dakota had to say no. You can’t do that.”

Efforts to notify officials along the river were also made in hopes of tracking and recovering the dock. Henderson explained that the team reached out to multiple locks and dams downriver, alerting them to be on the lookout.

Kevin Walters, a frequent user of the dock, also spoke at the meeting, expressing both frustration and appreciation. “I’ve been able to use it throughout the winter months, and I’m grateful for that. If we do this again, I would suggest leaving just one section in for the hunters. All they need is a place to put their foot just right, because when the dock isn’t in, it just wants to wash you into that hole. It’s a mess.” Walters emphasized that the dock played an important role in allowing hunters and anglers to access the river safely, and its loss would have an impact on the local outdoor community.

Councilman Troy Jolly acknowledged the extensive community efforts, including assistance from the fire department. “I know Mr. Walters helped. The fire department helped. Brian Edwards, Brian Allen—they were involved,” Jolly said. “There’s been some others. The water boys were involved. Brandon and I think Sean Green was involved.” He noted that volunteers worked tirelessly to try to secure the dock before it was lost.

Tom Cross, Executive Director of the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau, confirmed in an email that the dock was ultimately struck by a barge after floating freely downriver. “The remains of the dock (if there are any) have not been recovered,” Cross wrote. He noted that while there were valiant efforts to intercept the drifting structure, two attempts failed. “There was a noble effort to try to catch the dock as it floated downriver, but the two attempts failed,” he stated.

The loss of the dock has sparked discussions within the community, with some questioning the village’s decision to delay its removal. Henderson acknowledged that while the decision to leave the dock in the river past its usual removal date was made in good faith, it ultimately resulted in an unfortunate outcome. “We shouldn’t have, but we did. I know. We shouldn’t have, but we did,” she admitted.

Despite the setback, Henderson remains hopeful that the dock might still be retrieved. “It’s very stressful. It’s depressing. But we tried… just pray that we get it back,” she said. The village is considering potential next steps, including replacing the dock if it is determined to be irrecoverable.

At this time, village officials and local agencies continue monitoring the situation, though the chances of recovering the dock remain uncertain. The loss serves as a reminder of the unpredictable power of the Ohio River and the challenges of maintaining infrastructure in a dynamic and often unforgiving environment.