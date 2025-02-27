By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Tensions continue to rise in Manchester and surrounding townships as residents and local officials struggle to secure funding for the community’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS). At a Manchester Village Council meeting on February 18, council members and citizens expressed concern over the lack of financial support from the Adams County EMS Levy, which once provided the village with $120,000 annually.

Manchester Village Councilman Zollie Gardner emphasized the necessity of these funds, stating, “That money is owed to the citizens of Manchester and surrounding areas, and they deserve to have it regardless of what their situation is.”

Billy Moon, a Green Township resident and former EMS services member, voiced her frustration with the current state of emergency services in the area. “I may not be an active member anymore, but I did put my whole heart and dedication to keep [EMS services] open,” she said.

Councilwoman Christine Henderson attempted to reassure residents that Manchester’s EMS is not being disbanded. “That has never been a thought,” she stated, adding that a special meeting will be scheduled to discuss restructuring options and potential solutions for sustaining emergency medical services. Councilwoman Diana Brown and Councilwoman Mandi Thompson echoed these sentiments, inviting community members to offer ideas and support.

The Adams County Commissioners, however, maintain that EMS funding is best allocated under a countywide system. At a meeting with the Commissioners, requested by Gardner, on February 24, Commissioner Barbara Moore emphasized the financial efficiency of operating Adams County EMS as a single entity rather than distributing funds to individual townships or municipalities.

The ongoing dispute stems from a decision made in September 2021, when the Adams County Commissioners voted to terminate EMS contract services with Manchester and West Union. Previously, each village had received $120,000 annually from the Adams County EMS Levy. With the termination of these contracts, Manchester has struggled to maintain its emergency medical services, prompting frustration among residents and local officials. Litigation regarding this decision was dismissed with prejudice on June 5, 2023.

Commissioner Moore defended the county’s decision, stating, “It’s an Adams County levy. Yes. The people sitting here are responsible and accountable for that money. We are able and willing to provide service to Manchester if they choose to allow us to do that. We are more than happy to do that. We would have already had a squad there. We would have done that.” She further emphasized that the county is responsible for the allocation of levy funds and that it is more efficient to operate a countywide EMS system rather than funding individual township squads.

Moore suggested that forming a joint fire district between affected entities could be a viable solution. “The answer for you guys is create a joint fire district between those entities. The people vote on that and then you guys will get the levy money. It’s simple,” she said. However, skepticism remains among Manchester officials, who believe their community is entitled to direct funding to keep their EMS operational.

Residents argue that without direct funding, emergency response times could be negatively impacted, potentially putting lives at risk. Many fear that longer wait times for ambulances could result in preventable deaths or worsened medical conditions. Local businesses and community leaders have started advocating for alternative funding solutions, including private donations and fundraising efforts, to ensure EMS services remain available.

Manchester residents have also raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of a county-controlled EMS system, questioning whether future budget constraints could lead to further cuts in services. Some have suggested that Manchester should seek legislative action or push for a revision of how the Adams County EMS Levy funds are distributed.

With no immediate resolution in sight, Manchester officials and residents continue to push for alternative solutions to sustain emergency medical services in the area. Meanwhile, local officials remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to restore adequate EMS coverage for Manchester and surrounding townships.