By Abigail Dodson

WUES 6th Grade Student

American Electric Power (AEP) has generously donated $10,000 to West Union Elementary School (WUES) to support STEAM-based hands-on learning and creativity. Thanks to this incredible contribution, the school has been able to create a Makerspace—a special room at the school where students can explore, design and bring their learning to life.

For those unfamiliar with a Makerspace, it’s an interactive learning environment that encourages students to build, craft and experiment as part of their education. Imagine studying Ancient Egypt and constructing a detailed pyramid model or designing a working bridge to explore engineering concepts. This space allows students to go beyond textbooks and engage in meaningful, real-world projects.

AEP, a leading provider of regional electricity, has made a lasting impact on the school with this donation. This gift has helped open the door to the Makerspace, and that opens up all sorts of possibilities for students to develop critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills in exciting new ways.

The entire WUES community—students, teachers, and staff—is incredibly grateful for AEP’s support. Their investment in education will make a difference for years to come.