The Olde Wayside Inn in West Union opened its doors in 1963 when Grace Lafferty wanted to have a restaurant that served “down home country food.” Located in the 1804 building originally called the Bradford Tavern after David Bradford and later known in 1854 as the Marlatt House when Margaret Marlatt married W.V. Lafferty, this eating establishment begun by Grace Lafferty over 100 years later featured two large dining rooms and one small private room with both a buffet line and table service.

Through the past 62 years, the Inn enjoyed hosting anniversary parties, wedding receptions, bridal showers, and birthday celebrations for many Adams County residents. Grace and her employees dressed in period-style with long skirts, aprons, and little head coverings – all added to the historic atmosphere of the antique-filled rooms. Menu favorites were the fried chicken, liver and onions, salmon patties, apple dumplings, transparent pie, and those homemade crescent rolls, all made from scratch by the wonderful cooks who were Adams County friends of Grace.

When Grace retired from active management of the Inn, Ruby Riggs continued the business. In future years, Beverly Bell and Charlotte Osman, Eileen Jones, and others kept the doors open and the legacy of Grace’s hospitality alive.

Now 62 years later, in 2025, Rebecca (Becky) Caraway has purchased the Olde Wayside Inn, located at 222 W. Main Street. Becky has been the manager of the business for the past five years, and with the help of her family, she will welcome you on Sundays and from Tuesday through Friday during the week.

Becky still offers “down home cooking” with favorite soups, fried chicken, potatoes and gravy, vegetables, and homemade pies on the buffet line, delicious salads, wraps, and burgers from the menu. She and her husband, Blake Caraway, reside in the living area above the restaurant, and her son and daughter, mother and other family members are there to provide service to the “regulars” and to a new generation of patrons.

Congratulations, Becky. Gracie would be proud.