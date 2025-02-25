By Julia McCane-Knox

Step into a world of stories, crafts, and exploration at your local library this March. We will have engaging Storytime sessions, hands-on activities, and unique programs for all ages.

You can begin your journey with Stone Soup Storytime at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. Sing along to “Stone Soup,” create a clay bowl, and listen to “Stone Soup” by Christianne C. Jones. At Quiet Storytime at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, March 5 at 11 a.m., you will have the chance to sing children’s songs, create crafts, and enjoy calming stories.

Technology takes center stage at the Manchester Library during Robots Storytime on Wednesday, March 5 at 11 a.m. or again on Thursday, March 6 at 5 p.m. Move like a machine while singing “I’m a Little Robot,” craft a robot from a toilet paper roll, and hear “Clink” by Kelly DiPucchio. At the West Union Library, you can embrace the colors of the season with Rainbows Storytime on Thursday, March 6 at 11 a.m. Sing cheerful songs, craft a construction paper rainbow, and listen to “Planting a Rainbow” by Lois Ehlert. No matter which Storytime you attend, you will receive an Enrichment Kit filled with book recommendations and activities designed to enhance your learning experience through phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Beyond Storytime, the youngest library-goers, ages 0-5, can enjoy Playtime in the Library on Wednesday, March 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., where a variety of games, activities, and toys will be available for exploration and fun. Meanwhile, the Manchester Library invites young creators ages 6-11 to Crafternoon, a weekly after-school program held every Thursday from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Each session features a new craft, activity, or game.

At the North Adams Library, budding scientists ages 6-11 can take part in Afterschool STEAM on Wednesday, March 5, and Thursday, March 6 at 3 p.m. Discover the fascinating principles of light and optics through an interactive kit designed to spark curiosity and creativity.

Teens looking for a thrill can investigate the supernatural at Teen Ghost Hunting in the Library, happening at the Peebles Library on Monday, March 3 at 3:30 p.m. Use the library’s Beyond Books Ghost Hunting Kit to explore paranormal activity in a safe and fun setting. If games are more your style, head to the West Union Library on Saturday, March 1 at 11 a.m. for Teen Game Time, where you can enjoy a selection of entertaining board games.

Adults can tap into their creative side at the Peebles Library on Thursday, March 6, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. with a Pressed Flower Gel Window Clings workshop. Learn how to use gelatin powder, agar agar powder, boiled water, and pressed flowers to make stunning window decorations.

With so many engaging events happening at your local libraries, you won’t want to miss out on the fun. Mark your calendars and prepare for discovery, creativity, and learning! For more information about our events, contact the library: North Adams Library: (937) 386-2556 — Peebles Library: (937) 587-2085 — Manchester Library: (937) 549-3359 — West Union Library: (937) 544-2591. We can’t wait to see you in the library!