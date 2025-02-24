SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Sadie Armstrong

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Matt and Mandy Armstrong

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The friendships and healthy habits they give me

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running in freezing cold weather

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The rain delay last year at the Circleville Cross- Country Meet

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Frank Sinatra

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Return To Me”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

New Girl

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Painting

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Taste of China

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Zendaga

FUTURE PLANS:

Study Graphic Design in college