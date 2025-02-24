SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Sadie Armstrong
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Matt and Mandy Armstrong
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The friendships and healthy habits they give me
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running in freezing cold weather
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The rain delay last year at the Circleville Cross- Country Meet
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Frank Sinatra
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Return To Me”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
New Girl
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Painting
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Taste of China
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Zendaga
FUTURE PLANS:
Study Graphic Design in college