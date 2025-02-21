Fossitt, 1988 Boys Basketball newest members

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After being rescheduled twice because of weather conditions, West Union High School finally got to hold their 2024-25 Athletic Hall of Fame inductions on February 12 as the Dragons played host to the North Adams Green Devils. The inductees for this year included Coach Larry Fossitt and the 1988 Boys Basketball Team.

Larry Fossitt was a teacher and coach at West Union High School for 20 years. Coach Fossitt taught Physical Education and Health and coached golf and basketball at WUHS. He took over as the Varsity Boys Basketball coach in 1986 after several successful seasons as JV coach and served as head coach for three seasons. During those seasons Coach Fossitt had a record of 52-14, won three Southern Hills League championships, a run that including two perfect gold ball seasons. The Dragons were sectional champions for those three seasons and captured a district title in 1988.

The 1988 Varsity Boys Basketball Team were the undefeated Southern Hills League champions, sectional champs, and won the district championship, one of the most successful seasons in Dragons’ history.

The roster for the 1988 Dragons included Craig Campbell, Eric Combs, Troy Grooms, Clay Hammrick, Robby Hawkins, Jay Hazelbaker, Tod Louiso, Brent McClellan, Blaine Roush, John Shelton, Jayson Shoemaker and Ken Smith. They were coached by Larry Fossitt, who was assisted by Pat Dubbs and Tim Carroll.