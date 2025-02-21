Submitted News

On January 17, the North Adams High School (NAHS) Mock Trial Junior Team participated in district competition at the Clermont County Common Pleas Court in Batavia, Ohio. NAHS swept the district competition, clinching victories against both West Clermont and Milford High Schools. This double win earned the team a coveted spot in the Regional Mock Trial Tournament.

Success for the team wasn’t simply collective – individual talents shone brightly. Kensley Mathias and Leeland Barry impressed the judges with their witness performances, each taking home Outstanding Witness Awards, while R2 Dunkin and Paige Evans secured Outstanding Attorney Awards for their compelling courtroom presentations.

The team’s momentum continued into the regional competition on February 7 in Portsmouth, Ohio, where they added another victory to their record by defeating Lucasville Valley High School. Once again, team members stood out individually – Barry captured another Outstanding Witness Award, while Evans continued her stellar performance with an Outstanding Attorney Award.

Congratulations to the NAHS Mock Trial Junior Team and Coach Darryl Porter for an outstanding season; the team has set a high bar for the future as they invite incoming NAHS freshmen to become Mock Trial members. The program offers more than just courtroom experience – it’s a platform where students develop crucial life skills that include public speaking, teamwork, and self-confidence. The team has shown a commitment to continuous improvement and growth. They are already looking forward to the next Mock Trial season!