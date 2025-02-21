News Release

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) awarded Garrett Stanfield of Manchester, Ohio, the Young Cattleman of the Year award at the Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on February 1 at the Hilton Polaris Hotel, Columbus, Ohio. This award was sponsored by Trans Ova Genetics.

The Young Cattleman Award is presented to individuals or couples, typically under 40 years of age, who have demonstrated the initial stages of a successful beef operation and exhibited leadership potential. The recipient is also OCA’s automatic nominee to participate in the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Young Cattlemen’s Conference.

Stanfield was raised on Stanfield Farms, a third-generation Simmental seedstock operation located in Southern Ohio. The family started raising Simmental cattle in 1974 and is operated by Stanfield, his parents, and several other family members. Stanfield Farms runs 50-60 head of cattle at a time, with calving taking place in the spring and fall.

Following his graduation from the Ohio State University’s animal sciences program, Stanfield started a career with Trans Ova Genetics. Stanfield says that he brings his passion for genetics and reproductive technology back to the farm, where they recently incorporated embryo transfer and IVF into their breeding process. He enjoys identifying elite genetics to bring to his herd.

In addition to his involvement on the farm, Stanfield serves as a co-advisor for the Ohio Junior Simmental Association.

Learn more about Garrett Stanfield and Stanfield Farms by watching their award video at www.ohiocattle.org.