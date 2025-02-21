By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

An article in the February 5, 2025 edition of The People’s Defender recognized Margaret Edwards as the first female Police Chief in Seaman and the second in Adams County, following Carol Jones in Manchester in 1989. However, historical records confirm that Julia Breeze was actually the first female Police Chief in Adams County, serving nearly three decades earlier, beginning in 1961.

While her time in the role was short, Julia Breeze’s story deserves recognition. Her willingness to step up in a time of crisis, her firm approach to law enforcement, and her unwavering dedication to her family and community make her a true trailblazer. Her story serves as an inspiration, highlighting the strength and determination of women who step into leadership roles—even when the odds are against them.

In 1961, the Village of Winchester witnessed a groundbreaking moment in its history when Julia Breeze was appointed as the first female Police Chief in Adams County. Her tenure, though brief, left an indelible mark on the community and paved the way for future generations of women in law enforcement. Breeze’s appointment was not only historic but also a testament to resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to family and duty.

Julia Breeze’s path to becoming police chief was unconventional and born out of necessity. Her husband, Alex Breeze, who served as Winchester’s Police Chief, suffered two heart attacks in one day, leaving him hospitalized in an oxygen tent. With three of their seven children still at home, Julia faced the daunting reality of supporting her family in an era when women rarely held positions of authority—especially in law enforcement.

Rather than seek outside assistance, Julia took decisive action. She approached the town council and proposed stepping into her husband’s role until he recovered. Recognizing her dedication, the council agreed, officially appointing her as the Police Chief on November 24, 1961. The village backed her appointment and she was granted a salary of $85 per month, along with an additional dollar per day for gas and meter maintenance.

Despite stepping into the role unexpectedly, Chief Breeze embraced her responsibilities with discipline and integrity. She took her job seriously and upheld the law without favoritism.

Julia Breeze was not just a placeholder until her husband’s return—she was a law enforcement officer in her own right. She wore a badge, carried a gun, and ensured that the town’s regulations were enforced fairly and consistently.

Julia’s appointment as Police Chief was a rare occurrence in the early 1960s. At that time, women were expected to focus primarily on household duties, and few held leadership roles in public service, let alone law enforcement. In an era when women were often discouraged from working outside the home, Julia defied societal expectations by stepping into a role traditionally held by men.

Her dedication not only kept Winchester safe during a difficult time but also demonstrated that women were more than capable of holding positions of power. While she served for only a few months before her husband recovered and resumed work, her impact was lasting.

Julia Breeze’s influence extended beyond her time as police chief. Her strong work ethic and perseverance shaped her children’s futures, instilling in them a commitment to hard work and self-reliance.

“I’m very proud of my Mom because a lot of women in the ‘60s would have not known what to do, and she took the bull by the horns,” Rob Endicott stold The Defender. “She taught us a good work ethic. She taught us how to take care of our families.”

Her children carried this legacy forward, with her son later becoming the mayor of Winchester and her daughters excelling in corporate and professional careers.

Although Winchester’s law enforcement history has evolved over the years, Julia Breeze’s contribution remains significant. Her role as the first female Police Chief in Adams County should not be overlooked. Her legacy lives on, not just in the history books, but in the hearts of those who remember her dedication to her family, her town, and her duty.